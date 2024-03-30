The Flying Pigs: Kids aff school? Keep them busy with Easter Egg hunt to Peterheid!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Kids aff school? Keep them busy with Easter Egg hunt to Peterheid!

They’ll be oot ma hair for days if I’m lucky. This gies me a bit thinking time tae work oot fit the hell I’m gan tae dae wi em for the rest o’ the hol’days.

Bairns oot hunting eggs for Easter
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner, Greg Gordon and Simon Fogiel.

Tanya Souter, Lifestyle Correspondent

I da ken aboot youse, but Easter is a time fan the full heavy realisation hits me o’ the true nature o’ sacrifice. Cos the kids are aff school for twa wiks an I hiv tae find things tae dae wi em tae stop us a’ gan mintil.

I sent my kids aff oot on a massive Easter Egg hunt though, so at’s a start. “Mine and find em a’!” I sez tae em, also pointin’ oot I’ve hidden eggs as far awa as Peterheid.

They’ll be oot ma hair for days if I’m lucky. This gies me a bit thinking time tae work oot fit the hell I’m gan tae dae wi em for the rest o’ the hol’days.

I am aided in this thinking by the twa dizen half-price easter eggs I am currently scoffin’ files sitting on my sofa by masel. Magic, at. Especially the een I’ve filled up wi a half bottle o supermarket’s own knock-off Baileys. Mind you, I could still dae wi mair.

I saw ‘at news last wik aboot the shopkeeper in Orkney fa mistakenly ordered 80 cases o’ easter eggs instead o’ 80 easter eggs, meaning they had mair easter eggs than people on the island. I wiz shocked aboot at. Then I read they gied them a’ awa tae charity. I wiz ragin aboot at. Cos Orkney is miles awa and I didnae get ony.

It’s easy tae mak mistakes, though. Like yon auld wife doon in Cheshire this wik. She rescued fit she thought wiz a baby hedgehog, nursed it overnight and then fan it wiznae movin’, rushed it in tae a Wildlife Hospital in a wee box wi a bowl of food, far staff discovered it wiz actually the wee bobble aff a hat.

Apparently the hospital diz education trips, so they might wint tae stert by educatin’ folk that hedgehogs is prickly. At’s pretty much the first thing ye learn aboot em fan ye try picking een up and chuckin em at yer classmates.

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society’s (BHPS) picture shows a hedgehog in leaves. 

I’m jist hopin’ these twa things is nae easily mixed up. I’m worried there’s folk gan aboot wi baby hedgehogs stuck on their woolly hats.

Apparently, the aul wifie left the hospital quickly wi the box fan she found oot, so at least she hid the presence o’ mind tae be a’ embarrassed aboot it. She has my sympathy, like, cos she wiz only showing concern tae a peer wee dumb animal. My Jayden is nae so sympathetic, and telt me he wid hiv realised that it wiznae a real hedgehog after jist one kick. Fit a loon he is. I hope he disnae dae at kinda thing fan he finally reaches Peterheid.

It jist shows ye how misconnected ab’dy is fae the natural world these days, fan they canna tell the difference tween live animals and ininimoat objects. My kids is oot amongst nature of noo as they hiv eggs tae hunt, so at’s ok. It’ll be ages till they finoot that I hivnae actually hidden ony and trudge back hame. Time for anither egg for me!

@FlyingPigNews

