David Mackay: What will Moray schools look like when it’s time for my daughter to go to class?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David Mackay: What will Moray schools look like when it’s time for my daughter to go to class?

The future of every school in the region is currently being examined to ensure they are fit for the 21st Century.

Collage of David Mackay and Elgin High School
Elgin High School is one of the newest schools in Moray but already needs expanded. Image: DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

My daughter turned one a few months ago.

Everyone says it all goes by in a flash, and it has so far, so I try to live as much in the moment with her as I can.

We’re lucky there are some very supportive parent groups here and she already loves to go swimming at Moray Leisure Centre and Lossiemouth.

I can’t help but think about the future though. Principally, what life will be like for her growing up in Elgin.

The first big one is schools. Where will she go? How will she get there? Is my maths still good enough to help her with her homework?

But the future of schools across Moray is far from certain at the moment.

Would I want my daughter to go to the schools I did?

So, I think about the rural schools I went to myself.

I grew up next to old fishing cottages at Tangleha’, just outside St Cyrus near Montrose, and needed to take a short bus ride to class.

My first-ever days at school were in a portacabin. I was obviously a lot smaller then, but it still felt cramped and noisy.

Old Mearns Academy exterior.
The previous Mearns Academy was a mix of designs dating back 100 years. Image: DC Thomson

The reason we were outside was a big new extension and refurbishment was being finished. Once that was open, St Cyrus was the perfect school. It made a big difference.

My memories of secondary school at Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk are very different.

Firstly, I should stress the teaching was great. The school buildings though were a hotchpotch of different designs spanning about a century with a network of portacabins outside to cope with the increasing roll.

Parts of the building were previously a primary school. Looking back, I think we got used to sinks at our knees in the bathrooms, but with today’s eyes it’s clear the building was well past its best.

David Mackay holding chemistry equipment in lab.
David Mackay during his school days at Mearns Academy in 2003. Image: DC Thomson

Would my experience have been better at the replacement school opened in 2014? I don’t know, probably.

Would I want my daughter to go to the new building over the one I went to? Yes, definitely.

Larger modern schools in Moray or smaller rural schools?

Moray Council is currently examining the future of all schools as it admits the current estate is unaffordable.

Half of the 44 primary schools currently fall below the minimum standards for condition, with five of the eight secondary schools also below that mark.

Those are shocking statistics.

There is an endless debate to be had about who is to blame, but the losers are our children and teachers.

Linnkwood Primary School exterior
Linkwood Primary School in Elgin is one of the newest schools in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In the past Moray Council has made attempts to shut schools with a clear intention to save money. It’s no surprise the proposals were dropped after a huge public backlash.

The current process is backed with a £300 million budget to spend on improving schools with new builds, extensions and extensive refurbishments. It’s a huge opportunity.

But here’s the catch. In rural areas where schools are under capacity it will likely lead to some mergers and, inevitably, communities being left without a school.

This is where it gets difficult. Would I want to commit to my daughter getting a bus to school over having one a short walk away?

M.connect bus
Fewer schools would mean more reliance on school buses. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It’s a difficult one for me to answer. I always got the bus to school, so I never had the experience of my parents dropping me off at the gates or stopping off at a park on the way home with pals.

We were always hanging off the back of seats at the back of the bus as far away from the driver as possible.

If it meant she was going to a more modern fit-for-purpose school though, I think I know what I would choose.

Why the rural schools argument is different

With rural schools in Moray though, talks about the future will always be based on more than numbers.

I’ll admit that when my wife and I were looking at homes whether there was a school or not was something we considered. I’m sure we’re not alone in that.

We want our rural communities to be attractive for families so they are sustained long into the future, and schools play a big part in that.

I know the rural element to the schools I went to in St Cyrus and Laurencekirk contributed hugely to why I enjoyed them.

Forres Academy sign.
A replacement for Forres Academy has already been commissioned. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At the time, the thought of going to class in the big smoke of Stonehaven or Montrose would have sounded scary.

I’m sure some families in rural parts of Moray may have similar feelings about sending their children to Elgin, Buckie or Forres.

It shows that when it comes to schools, it’s never just about the numbers and the savings that can be made.

It’s about the education of our children and ensuring that’s done in a comfortable environment.

If that means there’s a case some schools are kept against the advice of accountants, then I hope that’s the case.

David Mackay is a Moray-based journalist with the Press and Journal. He lives in Elgin. 

Read more about Moray schools

More from Opinion

What does Dundee city centre offer that makes it stand out?
Ben Hendry: What does Dundee city centre have that Aberdeen doesn't?
12
Health bosses were alarmed that orders for meals and sandwiches from hospital wards were often higher than the actual number of patients.
David Knight: NHS sandwich saga is hard to swallow
Fairy pools, Isle of Skye.
Euan McColm: Fairy Pools deserve more than a broken road and empty promises
4
Huw Edwards was given a suspended sentence over indecent images of children.
Moreen Simpson: Huw Edwards was a pervert posing as an ambassador of the people
Shot from Buckie singer Calum Jones' performance on series 8 of The Voice UK.
Iain Maciver: Buckie's own Calum Jones takes The Voice by storm
I managed to go to Bistro Verde last week and had mussels, oysters and turbot. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen serves up feast of flavours that caters to every taste
Brian Henderson
Brian Henderson: How my poo samples were mistaken for tasty biscuits
Post Thumbnail
Scott Begbie: How can 14 people transform Calgary's fortunes but 45 councillors can't do…
3
Mobile phones are taking over all parts of society.
David Knight: Mobile phones are essential in these modern times ... but they can…
Collage of David Mackay profile and Aldi store artist impression.
David Mackay: Why Aldi's Elgin proposals could be latest town centre planning battleground

Conversation