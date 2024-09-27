Turning granite into gold: Hidden past of Aberdeen to revive city centre in new tourism trails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Turning granite into gold: Hidden past of Aberdeen to revive city centre in new tourism trails

Volunteer-led taskforce Our Union Street is appealing for snippets of Aberdeen's hidden history to showcase in their latest effort to breathe new life into the high street.

Could untold Union Street stories turn granite into gold?
Could untold Union Street stories turn granite into gold? Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Could unlocking untold stories from Aberdeen’s past be the key to a prosperous future for the city centre?

This is the latest ploy dreamed up by crusaders Our Union Street as they seek to “turn granite into gold” by digging up its secret history.

The taskforce envisions a future where, using cutting-edge technology, the Robert Burns statue on Union Terrace will burst into life to recall the writing of Auld Lang Syne.

Could this Robert Burns statue come to life with new technology? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And where people can bring historic figures into the present day by pointing their mobile phone at plaques in their honour – and even pose for a selfie with them!

Ultimately the plan is for various trails to snake their way across the centre, encouraging folk to visit and spend more time in the area.

But first, the Union Street saviours need to amass a collection of untold stories to form these routes…

Why does Our Union Street want untold stories?

Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller revealed the plans in a city centre gathering on Thursday afternoon.

He begins his presentation at Aberdeen Music Hall by holding aloft a chunk of granite.

The energy industry stalwart takes the audience on a trip back in time to the 19th century gold rush in America – where prospectors would sift through gravel in the hopes of discovering their fortune.

Swapping the lump of rock for some gold coins, he adds: “Now we’re looking for your help to turn granite into gold.”

Bob Keiller addressing the Music Hall gathering. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Bob wants a hand in bringing to life the stories surrounding Aberdeen’s 15 statues, 100 historic plaques, “brilliant buildings” and so much more.

He said: “We want a city centre where things come to life, where plaques and statues tell their own stories.”

Some suggested trails could focus on local heroes, notable buildings, scientific superstars, medical marvels or the city’s criminal past.

There could eventually be a network of trails running through Aberdeen city centre, much like the London Underground… Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

This could include Aberdeen’s dark history of with trials – which saw more killed in the city than in Salem.

It is hoped that a few of these trails will be ready to launch by the time the Tall Ships Race arrives in Aberdeen next summer.

And organisers reckon they will bring locals into town more, while providing tourists with plenty to do.

Watch as Robert Burns comes to life in this early version of the plans for heritage trails:

So what do volunteers need to do?

Our Union Street is now looking for people happy to “dig around in books”, sift through old records and generally turn up intriguing tales of the city’s past – from ancient times to recent decades.

The only rule: It must be “fascinating”.

In addition to the army of researchers, Bob explains that Our Union Street will need people to write up the information.

Bob Keiller and Paul Hastings are leading the project. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Do you have any interesting stories about Union Street to share? Let us know in our comments section below

‘We need to work harder to bring people into the centre’

Bob adds: “Previously we have never had to attract people here – mainly because of the success of the oil industry.

“Now we need to work harder to bring people into the centre.”

And how will they know it’s been a success?

Bob’s partner in the project, Paul Hastings, sees a future where cruise ship visitors to Aberdeen might become so entranced as they follow the trail that they miss their boat…

As the talk drew to a close, dozens of eager hands shot into the air as volunteers excitedly shared their ideas for the scheme.

You can get in touch with Our Union Street via their website if you have untold stories to share – or if you wish to volunteer.

Read more: 

Scrubbing off a decade of decay: Volunteers prepare long-empty Union Street shop for new lease of life

Who owns the vacant units on Aberdeen’s Union Street?

Caffe Nero building ‘left dilapidated’ in Aberdeen market demolition to be repaired – but Black Sheep Coffee takeover still in limbo

How has Union Street changed over the past decade?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Married Aberdeenshire care home worker sexually assaulted colleagues
The fire started around 12pm. Image: North Esk Media
Vovem forced to close 'until further notice' after 'devastating' fire rips through kitchen
Alex McKay and wife Robina have been given new hope. Image: Derek Ironside/PA Wire
'I dream of the day cops call me to say they've caught my uncle's…
Councillor Ann Ross and an Aberdeenshire Council gritter.
Plea to spare no expense on Aberdeenshire gritting - despite schools facing threat of…
Project Director Ricky Saez spoke to The P&J about the numerous benefits the town could soon enjoy thanks to EGL2. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson/ SSEN
'There's nowhere better for it': What difference will major undersea cable project make to…
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Serial flasher exposed himself to women in Aberdeen woodland - again
Cara is looking forward to having her own shop. Image: Cara Ross.
Pitmedden mum to open new barber in the village
Jenna Innes in HMT foyer
From Bridge of Don to London and back: Homecoming Heathers star Jenna Innes loves…
A design image of the proposed Shell EV charging hub
Revealed: Demolished Shell HQ site in Aberdeen could become new all-EV charging hub
Fire rips through Vovem restaurant in Aberdeen city centre.
Casualty taken to hospital after fire rips through Vovem kitchen in Aberdeen

Conversation