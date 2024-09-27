Turning granite into gold: Hidden past of Aberdeen to revive city centre in new tourism trails

Could unlocking untold stories from Aberdeen’s past be the key to a prosperous future for the city centre?

This is the latest ploy dreamed up by crusaders Our Union Street as they seek to “turn granite into gold” by digging up its secret history.

The taskforce envisions a future where, using cutting-edge technology, the Robert Burns statue on Union Terrace will burst into life to recall the writing of Auld Lang Syne.

And where people can bring historic figures into the present day by pointing their mobile phone at plaques in their honour – and even pose for a selfie with them!

Ultimately the plan is for various trails to snake their way across the centre, encouraging folk to visit and spend more time in the area.

But first, the Union Street saviours need to amass a collection of untold stories to form these routes…

Why does Our Union Street want untold stories?

Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller revealed the plans in a city centre gathering on Thursday afternoon.

He begins his presentation at Aberdeen Music Hall by holding aloft a chunk of granite.

The energy industry stalwart takes the audience on a trip back in time to the 19th century gold rush in America – where prospectors would sift through gravel in the hopes of discovering their fortune.

Swapping the lump of rock for some gold coins, he adds: “Now we’re looking for your help to turn granite into gold.”

Bob wants a hand in bringing to life the stories surrounding Aberdeen’s 15 statues, 100 historic plaques, “brilliant buildings” and so much more.

He said: “We want a city centre where things come to life, where plaques and statues tell their own stories.”

Some suggested trails could focus on local heroes, notable buildings, scientific superstars, medical marvels or the city’s criminal past.

This could include Aberdeen’s dark history of with trials – which saw more killed in the city than in Salem.

It is hoped that a few of these trails will be ready to launch by the time the Tall Ships Race arrives in Aberdeen next summer.

And organisers reckon they will bring locals into town more, while providing tourists with plenty to do.

Watch as Robert Burns comes to life in this early version of the plans for heritage trails:

So what do volunteers need to do?

Our Union Street is now looking for people happy to “dig around in books”, sift through old records and generally turn up intriguing tales of the city’s past – from ancient times to recent decades.

The only rule: It must be “fascinating”.

In addition to the army of researchers, Bob explains that Our Union Street will need people to write up the information.

‘We need to work harder to bring people into the centre’

Bob adds: “Previously we have never had to attract people here – mainly because of the success of the oil industry.

“Now we need to work harder to bring people into the centre.”

And how will they know it’s been a success?

Bob’s partner in the project, Paul Hastings, sees a future where cruise ship visitors to Aberdeen might become so entranced as they follow the trail that they miss their boat…

As the talk drew to a close, dozens of eager hands shot into the air as volunteers excitedly shared their ideas for the scheme.

You can get in touch with Our Union Street via their website if you have untold stories to share – or if you wish to volunteer.

