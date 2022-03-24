Rebecca Buchan: Make Aberdeen top of the class for students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Rebecca Buchan: Make Aberdeen top of the class for students

By Rebecca Buchan
March 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:49 am
RGU Graduations at HMT. Graduates in Masters Pharmacy. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
RGU Graduations at HMT. Graduates in Masters Pharmacy. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

I was one of those students who didn’t venture far from home.

I wanted to have my cake and eat it, in that I sought independence in a big city but I also wanted to be able to hop on a bus and have the comforts of home within an hour.

That was essentially what drove my decision to head to Aberdeen. I was just lucky that it was the right decision for me.

I got to study a great course, with great people, in a city I now love, on one of the most beautiful campuses in the country.

But after a four-year undergraduate course, I had the urge to spread my wings and fly. To experience what I considered at the time to be true independence.

And to do that I moved to London to continue my studies. This was honestly what I can only describe as one of the single greatest years of my life so far, and that was purely and simply down to the city.

How can we improve Aberdeen for students?

I didn’t make many friends if I am honest but the city was enough.

So when I look around Aberdeen I ask myself what do we need to do to allow prospective students to feel the same?

London was the place I learned I didn’t actually need the company of someone else to actively enjoy myself.

Dinners alone with a book, walks along the Thames, exploring the Tate and V&A, shopping in various street markets, sunbathing in the parks.

In London I found I didn’t need to have company to enjoy myself – with walks along the Thames, pictured, visits to the V&A and places to eat out all on offer.

Don’t get me wrong; I am well aware London outranks Aberdeen in many of these areas because it is of course our capital city – and indeed out of sheer scale.

But it got me thinking about student life in Aberdeen – how we can improve it and how important it is to the renaissance of our city centre.

Encouraging students into the city centre

The first problem I can see is that while we are a two university city, both campuses are situated some way from the city centre.

While we have NESCOL, thousands of students are travelling to Old Aberdeen and Garthdee every day.

I spoke a while ago about the benefits of offices moving out of industrial estates and into the city centre, and the premise is the same for students.

Now I don’t expect both institutions to pack up their buildings and head back into town.

NESCOL still has a base at the Gallowgate but both our universities are some way away from the city centre.

But I would argue when RGU exited Schoolhill, there was a noticeable miss from the city centre.

Aberdeen University too, once had the use of now council headquarters Marischal College until they moved to their King Street campus.

But in a post-Covid world we need to be encouraging them into the city to live and explore in order for Aberdeen to really thrive.

At the moment we don’t even have a student union and it would appear to be up to individual businesses to come up with promotions to entice them in.

Missing young and vibrant energy

Over the course of the last month, I have spent some time in Edinburgh and Glasgow and the student presence is evident.

The young and vibrant energy is palpable and I feel it’s something we are missing here.

A little birdie told me recently that there had been talks of Gray’s School of Art talking about the potential of taking up the use of Norco House.

And I understand Aberdeen University is considering how best they can utilise the space they have available in Marischal College.

Either move or something similar would be great. But is it enough?

Lots has been said recently about ensuring Union Street is accessible to the elderly and the disabled. So much so that plans to pedestrianise have been shelved for now.

And while these people must absolutely be considered, let’s not lose sight of our younger population who choose to make Aberdeen their home during their time at university.

Recently built student accommodation on Powis Place was a good start at providing new, quality living spaces close to the centre of town.

But if you’re studying at Aberdeen University it is easy to exist out there quite happily without ever having to pass the Mounthooly roundabout.

Students could be future of Granite City

With the council’s masterplan dependent on more people living closer to Union Street, surely they are the perfect target market?

Aberdeen’s hotel industry is, sadly, no longer what it was and in recent years a number of city centre businesses have closed their doors.

So the conversion of Bauhaus on Langstane Place into student flats was a great idea.

But we need to do more.

…and that’s a wrap! 💋 💄 💖 It has been such an honour and privilege to host Zandra Rhodes – 50 Years of Fabulous at…

Posted by Aberdeen Archives, Gallery & Museums on Monday, 21 March 2022

Plans are in motion to reinvent our city centre and with projects like Nuart and Resident X, and with the Art Gallery, our music and theatre venues, and our beachfront and parks we have lots to offer our students off-campus.

These people who come to our city ready to embark on four years of study should not be looked at as temporary residents.

They could be the future of Aberdeen. So let’s make it easier for them to live centrally, easier for them to move about and ultimately stay here after they’ve donned their cap and gown.

Rebecca Buchan is City and Shire Team Leader for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Read more by Rebecca Buchan

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]