Rebecca Buchan: Year-round sense of belonging is just what the Blue Toon needs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As a Peterheid bairn, I am used to getting a lot of stick about where I’m from.

It hasn’t always had the best reputation, to be honest. It has some of the highest levels of deprivation in Aberdeenshire, one of the lowest-performing secondary schools and, in recent years, its town centre has been in serious decline.

For those reasons, it is easy for people to think or speak negatively about the fishing town.

But, one thing that it has in bucketloads is community spirit, and traditions the people hold dear. This is not spoken about often enough.

Last week, the town celebrated 60 years of Peterhead Scottish Week. It’s an event which brings the whole town together, young and old, and was something I personally looked forward to every year when I was growing up.

I would go so far as to say I would actively sulk with my parents if they booked our summer holiday during the week the gala was planned for.

Scottish Week fosters a unique sense of belonging

The huge array of varied activities over the week helps massively to draw people into the town, whether it be gathering to watch the Red Arrows soar above the bay, or a parade of decorated floats travelling down Queen Street.

Bonnie babies, the bay swim, baking competition, the bonnie garden competition, window spotting – you name it, the town has all it for that nine-day period.

This is a mammoth effort and undertaking by the committee which has to be congratulated, and can only be a boost to local businesses.

But, for me, what makes Scottish Week special is the feeling of belonging it creates. And, boy, is it needed after the last few years we have had.

Crowning the Buchan Queen and Princesses is not just an honour for the women involved, it’s a long-established tradition. My mum once had the pleasure of holding the Buchan Queen title.

Those wearing the crowns may change every year, but the tradition remains the same. It keeps us connected to the past, as well as building memories for the future.

This is what I believe attracts entries for the competition year on year – it’s a chance for locals to go down in the town’s history books, and it makes the girls taking part proud. Every year, those chosen give their all, embrace the community, and do it in the name of tradition.

Over the course of the last week, I saw pictures and videos of my school friends scattered around the Lido watching, as I did as a kid, the Red Arrows dance around the skies in perfect formation.

These people would have seen this display multiple times in their lives growing up, as they have always been a fairly regular feature during Scottish Week. But what makes it special for them is that they are now able to share this memory with their children.

Let’s keep the momentum going all year

I know the dust hasn’t even settled on this year’s 60th celebration, and plans are already in motion for 2023’s extravaganza.

Certainly from my perspective, the town feels like it’s starting to thrive again

But, while we are still buzzing from the huge success of the 2022 event, can we try to keep it going and remember the good things about our traditions and heritage all year round?

Last year, I reported that a whopping 16 businesses had opened their doors for the first time or expanded in Peterhead since the start of the pandemic. Most of these were local and independent and, certainly from my perspective, the town feels like it’s starting to thrive again.

This weekend, a friend of mine – and not a usual visitor to Peterhead – told me how much she had enjoyed being there during Scottish Week.

With the likes of BrewDog, Brew Toon, Arc Cinema and Lettuce Eat Healthy in the town, there’s a decent selection of places to eat and drink these days – certainly many more than there was when I was younger.

And, with the place expanding at the rate it is, surely this only creates more potential for business to boom?

Unfortunately, every week can’t be Scottish Week. But, the more people see the good in the Blue Toon and choose to live and invest there, the more likely it is that, in 60 years’ time, we will still be watching the Red Arrows soar above the bay.

Rebecca Buchan is City and Shire Team Leader for The Press & Journal and Evening Express