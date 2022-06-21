Scott Begbie: Aberdeen could hit the high notes with Eurovision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I take about as much interest in Eurovision as I do in football, which is none whatsoever – Sam who?

But I do very much take an interest in what would be good – great, even – for Aberdeen and the whole of the north-east.

Which is why it would be brilliant to see the Granite City host Eurovision – although my first preference, obviously, would be for the event to be held in the country that won it, Ukraine.

Of course, there will be a feeding frenzy in cities across the UK, all jumping up and down shouting: “Choose me, choose me!”

And, there will be many arenas looking closely at their dates in May 2023 to see what is, or is not, feasible in terms of hosting such a massive event, including our own beloved P&J Live. So, fingers crossed.

But, just imagine for a second that we did win the golden ticket and brought Eurovision to Aberdeen.

Why not Aberdeen?

What a stunning showcase for our stunning city, with not just the millions of eyes in Europe on us, but even as far as Australia. (Wee pause to admit that this always befuddles me. Geography was never my strong point, but even I know Oz isn’t in Europe. Hey-ho, that’s Eurovision for you.)

With all those people watching, Eurovision would be the ideal opportunity for us to show the world what we already know: Aberdeen and the north-east are some of the best places to live, work and play in the world.

Imagine one of those swooping tracking shots Eurovision does, sweeping from the majestic Grampian Mountains, through the stunning architecture of the heart of Aberdeen, then along the beautifully dramatic coastline, with breakouts to talk about our heritage and culture.

Don’t forget, it’s not just a one night deal. There are two semi-finals staged in the host city before the grand finale

No doubt our homegrown stars like Annie Lennox and Emeli Sandé would get a mention, too – how could they not in the context of a major music event like Eurovision?

Beyond that, think of the thousands of people who would flock to Aberdeen for the contest itself. And, don’t forget, it’s not just a one night deal. There are two semi-finals staged in the host city before the grand finale.

We have had big set pieces before – BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the Tour of Britain cycling event – which have given Aberdeen a UK-wide reach. So, why not a European – and Australian – one with Eurovision?

The clamour to bring Eurovision to Aberdeen is underway, and we should all be singing from the same song sheet for that one. After all, if you reach for the moon you might end up in the stars… or even in Space, Man.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express