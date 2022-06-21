Scott Begbie: Aberdeen could hit the high notes with Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen could hit the high notes with Eurovision

By Scott Begbie
June 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 12:30 pm
Could Aberdeen host Eurovision in 2023?

I take about as much interest in Eurovision as I do in football, which is none whatsoever – Sam who?

But I do very much take an interest in what would be good – great, even – for Aberdeen and the whole of the north-east.

Which is why it would be brilliant to see the Granite City host Eurovision – although my first preference, obviously, would be for the event to be held in the country that won it, Ukraine.

Of course, there will be a feeding frenzy in cities across the UK, all jumping up and down shouting: “Choose me, choose me!”

And, there will be many arenas looking closely at their dates in May 2023 to see what is, or is not, feasible in terms of hosting such a massive event, including our own beloved P&J Live. So, fingers crossed.

But, just imagine for a second that we did win the golden ticket and brought Eurovision to Aberdeen.

Why not Aberdeen?

What a stunning showcase for our stunning city, with not just the millions of eyes in Europe on us, but even as far as Australia. (Wee pause to admit that this always befuddles me. Geography was never my strong point, but even I know Oz isn’t in Europe. Hey-ho, that’s Eurovision for you.)

With all those people watching, Eurovision would be the ideal opportunity for us to show the world what we already know: Aberdeen and the north-east are some of the best places to live, work and play in the world.

P&J Live has enough space for a Eurovision crowd (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

Imagine one of those swooping tracking shots Eurovision does, sweeping from the majestic Grampian Mountains, through the stunning architecture of the heart of Aberdeen, then along the beautifully dramatic coastline, with breakouts to talk about our heritage and culture.

Don’t forget, it’s not just a one night deal. There are two semi-finals staged in the host city before the grand finale

No doubt our homegrown stars like Annie Lennox and Emeli Sandé would get a mention, too – how could they not in the context of a major music event like Eurovision?

Beyond that, think of the thousands of people who would flock to Aberdeen for the contest itself. And, don’t forget, it’s not just a one night deal. There are two semi-finals staged in the host city before the grand finale.

You never know – Emeli Sandé might even pop up at Eurovision in Aberdeen (Photo: Chris Austin/DC Thomson)

We have had big set pieces before – BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the Tour of Britain cycling event – which have given Aberdeen a UK-wide reach. So, why not a European – and Australian – one with Eurovision?

The clamour to bring Eurovision to Aberdeen is underway, and we should all be singing from the same song sheet for that one. After all, if you reach for the moon you might end up in the stars… or even in Space, Man.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

