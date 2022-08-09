Scott Begbie: If you thought Boris was bad – you ain’t seen nothin’ yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: If you thought Boris was bad – you ain’t seen nothin’ yet

By Scott Begbie
August 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are currently battling to become the next Conservative Party leader (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are currently battling to become the next Conservative Party leader (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Tony Benn once said that the way the government treats refugees is very instructive because it shows you how they would treat the rest of us if they thought they could get away with it.

That remarkably pertinent quote needs a wee addendum.

The way the Conservative Party conducts a leadership election is very instructive, because it lets you see what they really think of the rest of us and what they would do if they could get away with it.

Make no mistake – the tiresome tussle between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak is the Tory Party talking to itself about where its true values and beliefs sit. And it’s not pretty.

Unfettered by the need to play to the gallery of a fickle general electorate, this is blue-on-blue campaigning, spelling out the mindset and direction of the party which currently holds power at Westminster. If you’re not scared about what’s slouching towards us, then you’re not paying attention.

Liz Truss thinks it is a good idea to slash the wages of public sector workers across the country, except in the south-east of England. That’ll be London then.

The wave of anger that greeted that nonsense had poor Liz U-turning so fast, it made her head spin to the point of leaving her befuddled. She couldn’t have been thinking clearly when she said: “I didn’t say that” when she was on telly saying it.

Levelling up, eh?

Then we have Rich Rishi and his proud boast of changing government rules so money could be taken out of deprived urban areas and put into the pockets of the nouveau riche in wealthy, rural parts like Tunbridge Wells. Levelling up, eh?

The only measure the would-be prime minister of the UK recognises is money

More anger, more “didn’t mean that at all” – despite the video footage of him saying it. Now, where did they both learn that trick? And has anyone seen Boris Johnson lately?

Boris Johnson’s would-be-successors aren’t inspiring confidence in everyone (Photo: PA)

Then, the multi-millionaire ex-chancellor doubled down by saying he would outlaw university degrees that don’t increase student “earning potential”. Now, there’s an illuminating insight.

The only measure the would-be prime minister of the UK recognises is money. So, an education that teaches the values of arts, culture, caring, compassion, or creativity – all the things that make life worthwhile – is utterly pointless in his eyes, if there’s no big wage at the end of it.

You are only worth what you earn. Gosh, that’s a bleak world to be in, isn’t it?

A glimpse into the world according to Tories

Now, back to Ms Truss for a final peek into how the Tories see things – and it’s a doozy. Nicola Sturgeon is an attention-seeker that is best just ignored, she says.

That would be the elected first minister of Scotland who has been comprehensively returned to power by the people of Scotland at every election she has stood in. Not a claim the Tories in Scotland can make.

Conservative Party leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

So, when Ms Truss says she will ignore the first minister, she means she will ignore the democratic will of the Scottish people. And this little piece of tyranny was actually cheered by Conservative members she was courting for votes.

This glimpse into the world according to Tories – best summed up as: “We’ll look after our own and the rest can raffle themselves” – is depressing mainly because one of these two will end up running the UK.

If you thought Boris Johnson was bad – and he was very bad indeed – you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

