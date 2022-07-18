James Bream: Trading off personal time to help others is the most meaningful sacrifice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Bream: Trading off personal time to help others is the most meaningful sacrifice

By James Bream
July 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 12:30 pm
A building badly damaged by attacks from Russia, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine (Photo: Hector Adolfo Quintanar Perez/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
A building badly damaged by attacks from Russia, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine (Photo: Hector Adolfo Quintanar Perez/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

I’m sat writing this late after a fantastic day in St Andrews, having had an experience which 70 million golfers would have dreamed of. I am lucky.

I shared an awesome day with colleagues and business friends, watching the 150th Open Championship.

After the trip home, I walked along Union Street. This is half-pilgrimage and half-purgatory, but allowed me the time to finalise my thoughts about this column.

The walk also helped me to decide on my plans for tomorrow  – drive or train? I decided to go with the train, and valued the fun of beer and relaxed travel over the convenience of driving. As economists, we’re doomed to value everything and, generally, this means assessing trade-offs.

I live in a world where I value the utility of almost all decisions, but the fact is that most of my decisions are relatively meaningless; they aren’t life or death calls. A walk after a few shandies also allows me time to think about things around me in the world – not something I get to do during a busy working week.

Pondering about bigger things made me think of Ukraine and how the plight of their people seems to be drifting a little from our public view. On Saturday night, not one of the news stories on the BBC website’s front page was about the war, with leading articles on the heatwave, the Tory leadership race, Sri Lanka, and Ivana Trump.

I’m happy to wait if it means lives are saved

I think its important that the conflict in Ukraine stays in our minds and in the news. The people of Ukraine are facing daily dilemmas which we cannot begin to understand.

I also think it is important that, as a nation, we continue to ask ourselves about the decisions we need to make in order to support Ukrainians. It is almost inevitable that, to help Ukraine, we need to make decisions which are a detriment to our own life. All support we provide costs money.

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine (Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

One example is access to UK medical professionals, and whether they are being allowed to travel to give aid to the Ukrainian people. I have read about professionals, such as anaesthetists and trauma surgeons, who are travelling to give help. I’ve also been made aware of one such person in my wider network who has made time to offer support.

These people are making huge sacrifices and trading off time with their families, money and their safety to help. The decision to forgo the potential to earn, and trade time with loved ones to save strangers is remarkable. I am in awe of their bravery and heroism.

The decision to forgo the potential to earn, and trade time with loved ones to save strangers is remarkable

I also hold a personal view that this is a good use of tax money, even if we are losing some of our NHS staff for periods of time. I’m actually one of the millions of people who are waiting on an NHS list for a “routine” operation, but I am happy to wait even longer to allow these people to go and save lives.

Government profiting while people struggle is a bad trade-off

I hope that the Tory leader who wins can allow support like this to continue and, in doing so, help the UK to be known as a compassionate and caring country. Perhaps if these things were more actively discussed, then politicians might find they are vote-winning actions to people like me.

Here’s an emotional salute to the folks in the NHS, both here and plying their brilliance to help people outside the UK.

Leadership hopefuls are setting out a much wider agenda, not focused on just delivering the last election manifesto. I’ve taken an interest in the taxation positions being adopted by the participants.

People live in the UK are more reliant than ever on food banks (Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

Given the current situation for people and families in the UK, I really cannot see any justification for the government not reducing taxes as a way to get more money into the pockets of the people who need it.

I have previously written that the National Insurance rise was a bad move for the lowest earners. Surely now is the time to reduce VAT or National Insurance to benefit those who need it most.

Any leader should accept that a government making a surplus when the poorest residents of a country are struggling is a bad trade-off. This is the type of thing that might actually help restore trust in politicians moving forward.

James Bream is CEO of Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering and chair of DYW North East

Read more by James Bream

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]