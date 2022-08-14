David Knight: Why should ordinary people have to improvise to stay alive in cold weather?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Knight: Why should ordinary people have to improvise to stay alive in cold weather?

By David Knight
August 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Should we have to resort to pre-central heating tricks in order to stay warm during winter? (Photo: Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock)
Should we have to resort to pre-central heating tricks in order to stay warm during winter? (Photo: Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock)

I’m in perfect shape to avoid freezing to death this winter, as I cut back drastically on gas and electricity.

I mean, I really am the right shape.

According to my research, ancient man’s body size evolved in a certain way to cope with extremes of weather. So, the Neanderthals in chilly northern Europe were shorter, which enabled body heat to be stored more efficiently. They had broad shoulders, long arms and little stubby legs.

It dawned on me that the body I was given hasn’t evolved at all, and I’m still Neanderthal in shape. Because that’s me; down to a tee.

I watched a woman telling us her dogs would keep her warm; she was on TV. She vowed to snuggle up to her two brown spaniels rather than be bankrupted by energy bills.

There was damp creeping up her walls. In a freezing, unheated house, this signalled not only a winter of discontent, but also potential sickness and death for the vulnerable.

But I don’t think relying on pet dogs to keep us warm is what it’s cracked up to be. My wife and I take turns sharing our miniature schnauzer as a hot water bottle.

At just over nine kilos, our dog generates plenty of heat, but she is an uncomfortable, bony lump in our laps. Always scratching her head or bottom, stealing our biscuits or jumping off when the fancy takes her.

Should we just wrap up warm and stop moaning?

I remember the old days, before central heating, when we huddled around open fires in draughty houses like our ancestors. We scraped ice off poorly-fitting, metal-framed windows – from inside the house, that is; bits of paper were stuffed in gaps to plug draughts.

So, people coped somehow, but that was then – why should they have to improvise to stay alive or avoid financial ruin today?

Fond memories flood back of being a kid on sleepovers – sandwiched in bed between my grandparents on freezing winter nights.

We could be wrapping up like never before this winter (Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock)

They had a giant stone water bottle at the bottom of the bed; I think it started out life as a cider jug. It was OK, as long as we didn’t allow our toes to linger for more than a split second – it was so hot, there was a danger of ending up in A&E.

It was a variation on an old practice: in medieval times folk would go to bed with hot stones warmed up in a fireplace. They also wore hats, mittens, something warm around their feet, and several layers of clothing – and that was just indoors.

Perhaps we should just stop moaning and wrap up well to get us through this looming winter nightmare.

I know attitudes like this could possibly rule me out of being a Tory leadership contender. But, if my wife still had her 1970s hippie-style Afghan coat, I would wear it in our house, along with my Peaky Blinders cap and thermal socks.

Politicians are out of touch with ordinary people

We are battling to reduce our energy needs, but the Knight electricity bill remains worryingly high. I wondered how much of this was a result of the Highlands and north-east paying more for electricity than the rest of the UK.

It is sickening to see Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak strutting down a beauty pageant catwalk constructed over a swamp in which the rest of us are drowning

As The P&J reported a few days ago, a government mechanism to curb this is flawed. The paper has fought consistently against this long standing issue.

I delved back to 2015, and noted that former Highland MP, Danny Alexander, who was a key member of the Tory-Lib Dem coalition, lambasted his colleagues for backtracking on a commitment to remedy this anomaly. Seven long years have passed since then.

Danny Alexander is a former MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

It is sickening to see Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak strutting down a beauty pageant catwalk constructed over a swamp in which the rest of us are drowning. They, along with Nicola Sturgeon, for that matter, have been accused of being out of touch with ordinary people.

These are unprecedented times: multiple crises over food, fuel and energy are breaking our will.

Governments should protect us

Campaigners threaten public rallies and protests over the cost of living nightmare. I foresee these accelerating and spilling into streets as public disorder once winter and obscene energy bills bite.

And, God forbid, old or very young victims start dying from the cold.

The government turned a blind eye to blatant profiteering by fuel retailers, even after wholesale prices dropped. After all, the Treasury is raking in millions through extra tax – cash that could be re-siphoned back to us to stave off energy bills.

So, we are ripped off by the fuel firms, and our own government, which should be protecting us.

Both Truss and Sunak seem to act in the same detached way as well off people do when lacking any connection with the people they lead.

I spoke of shapes at the start. I see another one looming in Westminster – something with deep pockets and short arms.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

