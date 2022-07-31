Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Knight: Racism does not start or end with Cricket Scotland – we must dig deeper

By David Knight
July 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
We must get a grip of racist undercurrents in Scottish society.
I’d forgotten what a cold sweat was like until I struggled to convince the UK Government that I really did live in Britain.

Incredibly, we couldn’t find enough evidence.

A preposterous image of myself as a stateless person deported from my place of birth came to mind. It must be horrible to feel unwanted and unable to make your voice heard; banging your head against a brick wall.

Stressful as it was, my experience over the past few days hardly registered on the scale of human suffering when compared to Scottish cricket’s victims of racist abuse. Mine was merely a temporary frisson, rather than a living hell.

Cricket Scotland‘s shame reverberates around the world, and Nicola Sturgeon must get a grip of racist undercurrents in Scottish society. Buttering up Scotland’s image is fine, but not if it is being applied to something decaying, like mouldy bread.

Anyway, my story made me think of how hard other people had to work to prove themselves in different circumstances – such as climbing a wall of racial intolerance.

My task sounded like a piece of cake, to start with. My wife and I only had to prove our residential status to qualify for a new Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which replaced the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) after Brexit. They guarantee the same level of state healthcare as locals when you visit EU countries – assuming you can actually get that far these days.

Struggle over paper trail

We acquired the old EHIC cards with the greatest of ease, but now wondered if the G in GHIC stood for gold-plated.

The problem was that we struggled to find the required letters of proof demanded by government officials, which were of sufficient legal standing, recent – and, crucially, showed our Scottish address. But our supply of paper documents has dwindled; I blame this on a relentless drive to pressure us into a paperless society.

It’s app, app, app wherever you turn, but are we happy? Yes, they are useful, but I suddenly found I couldn’t even print a statement from my building society app.

It’s the fault of the banks: they started brainwashing us into thinking we all wanted to go online.

I wondered if the G in GHIC stood for gold-plated given how difficult is was to obtain the cards. Picture by Shutterstock

Officials rejected our initial paper submissions for being too feeble by not showing a big enough “footprint” in British life. Luckily, Aberdeen Council came to my rescue (I never thought those words could ever tumble from my lips) when I found a crumpled council tax bill.

My card was approved, but my wife’s hung by a thread after her latest attempt was rejected again.

Surprisingly, her new replacement hip stepped into action by offering a substantial footprint all of its own. Hospital letters about this recent surgery pleased the bureaucrats, and her application was finally rubber-stamped.

All this panic just wasn’t cricket. If only the government showed as much meticulous zeal in rooting out endemic racism, I thought, as the cricket scandal broke.

Unlikely racism is confined to Cricket Scotland alone

But, for me, this prompted an even bigger question: surely the shocking official report on racist abuse cannot be confined to Cricket Scotland alone? These perpetrators come from all walks of life, so presumably they go back into their various worlds, spreading the same toxic views like a virus.

I am asking you this: does the Cricket Scotland scandal simply hold a mirror to Scottish life in general? And, is racism rife in other institutions, too – public and private bodies, and even the family? I can’t believe it’s an aberration confined to cricket.

What of Scottish ministers and the organisations which report to them, such as Sportscotland, which helped fund Cricket Scotland?

They were all wringing their hands with pious indignation, but surely they were supposed to collectively police such matters? Especially when millions of pounds of public grants were involved.

Instead of having fingers on the pulse, were they fast asleep?

No such thing as ‘racist banter’

A horrible, morally-bankrupt yet depressingly familiar phrase – “racist banter” – reared its ugly head again in the official report. I recall a Holocaust suvivor once saying: “There is no such thing as racist banter – just racism.”

We’ve all heard racist banter; just because it’s dished out with a smile and a laugh doesn’t make it less cruel and wounding.

Sadly, the roots of this behaviour run deep. Children’s minds are poisoned as they sit at their parents’ knees, soaking up what they hear.

I’m not kidding; when I was nine or 10, a lad who revelled in his role as chief classroom bully proclaimed to us: “My dad hates the Irish.” I froze as he spoke, because I was the new boy in class and, for some reason, I had just confided in his sidekicks that my mother was Irish.

And so began a horrible period of racial-inspired bullying – treated as an outcast or imposter who had no right to be there, but that’s another story.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

