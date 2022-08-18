Donna McLean: Festivals are well and truly back – let’s keep them as inclusive as we can

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Donna McLean: Festivals are well and truly back – let’s keep them as inclusive as we can

By Donna McLean
August 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Festivals are back across Scotland, from Edinburgh to Aberdeen (Photo: Brian D Anderson/Shutterstock)
Festivals are back across Scotland, from Edinburgh to Aberdeen (Photo: Brian D Anderson/Shutterstock)

What a joy to be working on a project in Edinburgh last week, which coincided with the return of the festivals.

After a two-year, pandemic-enforced hiatus, performers and writers have been excited to return to in-person shows, and we’ve seen a full programme for the Fringe, International, Film and Book Festivals.

In the run up to the Fringe, there was the contentious issue of the festival’s abandoned mobile booking app. The anger over this was sure to be rumbling away in the background, especially with additional costs this year caused by our gloomy economic situation.

But, in the midst of it all, people seemed excited to be back, and the venues I made it along to were certainly buzzing. The show must go on, and Edinburgh will always eagerly accommodate.

I was thrilled to be back, breathing in the wildness of Fringe theatre, ducking and diving in my seat to avoid the Trainspotting Live cast sweating out their bodily fluids on me. A furiously immersive performance, it made me feel like I was 20 again. Edinburgh was hotter than I’ve ever known it, and experiencing this visceral piece in a cool, dark vault was a hedonistic pleasure of its own.

The best night out I’ve had in a long time

Edinburgh’s International Film Festival returned with an emphasis on celebrating women’s filmmaking. I was invited along to the opening gala to see Aftersun, a lingering, elegiac first feature film from Charlotte Wells. It’s a Scottish film with a very French feel. The much in-demand Irish actor Paul Mescal does an impeccable Scottish accent.

I was dressed up, professionally made-up too, with coordinated green frock and eyeshadow, feeling and looking like a more cultured version of myself. The after-party was at the National Museum of Scotland, an impressive disco venue, uplit in sunset pinks.

Paul Mescal does an impeccable Scottish accent in new film, Aftersun (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

I looked cultured until approximately 4am, when I was still dancing in a sweaty basement club. In heels, I might add. It was the best night out I’ve had in a long time.

I was overjoyed that I made it along to see This Is Memorial Device, the Royal Lyceum production based on David Keenan’s book of the same name. It has been sympathetically adapted for stage by Graham Eatough, and stars Paul Higgins, who lives the role of Ross Raymond. Music is by the wonderful Stephen Pastel, from legendary Scottish band The Pastels.

Not only was it an inspired and emotional adaptation, but I also got to meet the author himself and have a good old yarn. Now that’s entertainment.

Festivals are proof we need connectiveness

As someone who once lived and worked in Edinburgh and is now firmly rooted back in the arts, it felt special to be there, particularly this time around. The sun was shining, the streets were still packed at three in the morning.

Did you cry? Yes, me too. Did that bit make you jump? Yes! Right out of my skin…

The Bombay Bicycle Club Indian restaurant is still going strong. (I was going there regularly some 30 years ago.) God, I loved having proper pakora, spiced onions, and the super-sized naan breads that you only get in Scotland.

Circus street artist Reidiculous performs for the crowds on the Royal Mile ahead of this year’s Fringe Festival (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Just as much as I loved sitting at the back of the Wee Red Bar, watching the Memorial Device play – back at the student bar of Edinburgh College of Art, where I haven’t quaffed a pint since 1996. I managed to squeeze into a seat beside Wayne, a Twitter writer pal, and I unashamedly wept a wee bit when the protagonist explored memory, or the fragmentation of it.

For me, festivals are living proof of how much we need connectedness and how willing we are to share our vulnerabilities. Did you cry? Yes, me too. Did that bit make you jump? Yes! Right out of my skin…

Festivals should be hybrid

Further north, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire host an abundance of festivals throughout the year and attracting varied audiences, from Pride, Spectra, Nuart and Granite Noir to Stonehaven’s Fireballs, held at New Year.

As well as Edinburgh, I was fortunate to have events on at Govanhill Community Festival in Glasgow and Féile an Phobail in Belfast over the summer. Festivals are back and, yes, they are better than ever.

Fireballs are thrown into Stonehaven harbour (Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

Of course, there can always be improvements. One of the key things we’ve learned from the pandemic is what’s really and truly important.

Let’s make our festivals even more inclusive, by keeping them hybrid as much as possible, offering both in-person and online events. Let’s keep providing access to the arts for people who can’t always travel, for any reason – health, economic, caring responsibilities.

Let’s focus on the arts being meaningful and accessible to all. Let’s keep on sharing the love!

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

A modern take on the very first Moreen Matters cartoon, by the brilliant Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: 30 years of Moreen Matters have passed in a flash
1
Comedian and magician Jerry Sadowitz, pictured in 2000 (Photo: Denis Jones/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Jerry Sadowitz begrudgingly showed me the person behind the performance
1
BBC journalist James Cook received abuse from Scottish independence supporters outside a Conservative hustings in Perth
Euan McColm: Condemning aggression is not enough from leader who laid the foundations
0
Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer (Photo: Shutterstock)
James Millar: Why are Tories the only ones talking up Keir Starmer?
1
Tarras Valley, near Langholm in the Scottish Borders (Photo: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Landowners can make the road to community ownership much easier
0
Boris Johnson hosts a reception at Downing Street (Photo: Peter Nicholls/AP/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Always expect the unexpected - except from Boris Johnson
0
Aberdeen FC's open top bus parade down Union Street with the Scottish League Cup in 2014 (Photo: Richard Frew)
Rebecca Buchan: Dons legacy fills Aberdonians with pride - it's time to properly honour…
1
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need
1
Silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica celebrates after competing in the Women's 200m final during the World Athletics Championships (Photo: Lemmy K/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: You're never too old to need a strong, inspiring role model
1
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz pictured in 2003 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Jerry Sadowitz cancellation shows we're in danger of policing ourselves to death
1

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room