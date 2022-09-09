‘I thought I was going to die’: Inverurie woman left seriously ill in hospital with sepsis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘I thought I was going to die’: Inverurie woman left seriously ill in hospital with sepsis

By Charlotte Thomson
September 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Hannah Littlejohn in hospital.
Hannah Littlejohn was diagnosed with sepsis after an operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Queen Elizabeth II receives the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle (PA)
Faith leaders praise Queen who found ‘great joy in the service of her people’
The Queen presenting the George Cross to Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, right, and May Parsons, Modern Matron at University Hospital Coventry and Warkwickshire, representatives of the National Health Service (Aaron Chown/PA)
Queen praised for ‘unwavering support’ of NHS
The Physician to the Queen is Professor Sir Huw Thomas (Steve Parsons/PA)
Who is the Queen’s top royal doctor?
Swimming champ Hannah Miley will talk about resilience at Aberdeen Wellbeing Festival.
Hannah Miley and Instagram psychologist to headline Aberdeen Wellbeing Festival
1
A ward at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. The NHS is seeing short-term waits for treatment get worse, while long-term waits improve (PA)
Number of patients stuck in beds but fit to leave hospital on rise –…
Tattoo artist Aaron Baillie working on veteran Scottie Lovegrove (Help for Heroes/PA)
Veterans’ charity urges tattoo artists to take up mental health training offer
Health leaders have called for the PM to take action to help the NHS (PA)
Health leaders warn of busy winter for NHS as they call on PM to…
Boots is to sell a HRT treatment without a prescription for the first time (PA)
HRT medicine to be sold without prescription for the first time
Scotland’s junior doctors are ‘exhausted and depleted’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Junior doctor workforce ‘balancing on knife-edge’, warns BMA
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests (Nick Potts/PA)
New malaria vaccine could drastically reduce child deaths, say scientists

More from Press and Journal

Hannah Littlejohn was diagnosed with sepsis after an operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Hannah Littlejohn was diagnosed with sepsis after an operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
Hannah Littlejohn was diagnosed with sepsis after an operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Hannah Littlejohn was diagnosed with sepsis after an operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Hannah Littlejohn was diagnosed with sepsis after an operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0