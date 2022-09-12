David Knight: Queen was petite but stood tall to set an example for all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Knight: Queen was petite but stood tall to set an example for all

By David Knight
September 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 1:09 pm
Queen Elizabeth II during a military inspection at the gates of Balmoral in 2021 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Queen Elizabeth II during a military inspection at the gates of Balmoral in 2021 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

My mother flew into Aberdeen for a summer break and was most insistent about seeing the Queen at Balmoral.

I explained that, even if she was in residence, there was virtually no chance of actually casting eyes on the monarch. Not to worry, we’d go anyway. Just feeling the aura of Queen Elizabeth II would be a thrill, as she admired her so much.

So, off we went the next morning, a Saturday I believe, and gradually made our way deeper into Royal Deeside. When we were within striking distance of Balmoral, something caught my eye as we drove through Ballater.

A small crowd had gathered in a churchyard and a police car was present. My journalistic instincts refused to allow me to go any further until I had checked it out.

It was a summer fete, but visitors were captivated by the guest of honour. Yes, you’ve probably already guessed: it was none other than HM herself, who had popped out from Balmoral to mingle with delighted locals.

Queen felt at home in Royal Deeside

I couldn’t believe our stroke of luck. And I wouldn’t forget the look on my mother’s face as she stared in awe at the Queen from just a couple of feet away.

I had predicted there was no chance of seeing the Queen – now she could have easily stretched out and touched her.

The Queen was a visitor to Ballater over the years (Photo: DC Thomson)

It was one of those relaxed royal occasions with minimal security, which only happened in rural Scotland where the Queen felt most at home. And especially with the Ballater community, which nestled close to Balmoral.

They bid a sad farewell on Sunday, after six of the Queen’s Balmoral gamekeepers carried her coffin to the hearse as a piper played. Even Spielberg could not have conjured such profound poignancy from that gesture.

I remembered thinking how petite she looked on the day we saw her; she only looked about four-feet-something (actually, she was just over five feet). She was immaculately dressed as usual; such a striking figure.

The hearse carrying the late queen passes through Ballater (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

A thought crossed my mind that her small image was so perfect, it could have graced a range of precious porcelain dolls.

We could feel the love as the monarch toured those humble stalls. Yes, I too felt all the emotions we have shared over the past few days, as children of the second Elizabethan age.

Setting an example for the ages

Prime ministers come and go, carrying bags stuffed with empty, unfulfilled promises as they depart Downing Street.

In contrast, the Queen was a constant source of reassurance and stability in our lives, although we probably didn’t always recognise it. A rock was indeed a good way for Ms Truss to describe her because, if we thought the Queen could stand firm and calm through any crisis, then so could we.

Camilla was cast as the Wicked Witch to Diana’s Cinderella. But the icy reception melted gradually

She gave her subjects a banner to rally behind and something we believed in: the one unifying force in a divided nation. Having said that, as a child I thought she looked stern and aloof; the royal turmoils of the 1990s changed all that.

It’s going to take time for us to practise saying King Charles III, as the term was thrust on us so quickly. He’s had a rocky apprenticeship at times over almost 70 years, and doesn’t exude the same magical, granny-like charm as his mother.

King Charles has a way of putting people at ease, but his real chance at winning over the public may just be Queen Consort Camilla (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

But, having met him briefly during my journalistic career, I can say he does possess a wonderful knack of putting people at ease. For some inexplicable reason, which still makes me cringe – panic, probably – I blabbered to him about fish prices at Wick, or somewhere like that.

The heir to the throne smiled encouragingly and listened intently, as though this was the most important thing in the world. But, he has a potential ace up his sleeve to aid and abet him in what will be a major charm offensive to win hearts and minds.

None other than Camilla, his Queen Consort. Camilla was cast as the Wicked Witch to Diana’s Cinderella. But the icy reception melted gradually, and I believe genuinely that there is public warmth towards her. She might be a perfect foil to his reign.

King Charles III must work to win over the public

Queen Camilla could grow naturally into the gown of matriarch, offering a measure of the warmth and humour we shall miss so much. It would be quite a metamorphosis from being Diana’s nemesis.

Given his reputation for intervening in various controversies, King Charles will no doubt utilise his weekly audience with Ms Truss to the full.

But, if he reflects public opinion and pricks the Westminster bubble on our behalf – when politics is at its worst – is that not a good thing?

The King pledged to uphold his responsibilities as constitutional monarch. The Queen also reaffirmed this vow publicly after that earlier period of turmoil. And she added: “How we embrace change defines our destiny.”

This will also be weighing on the King’s mind.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

