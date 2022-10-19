Calum Richardson: Here’s how to show support for local businesses this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calum Richardson: Here’s how to show support for local businesses this winter

By Calum Richardson
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:36 am
Christmas shopping time will be upon us before we know it (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Christmas shopping time will be upon us before we know it (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

There has never been a more important time to support local businesses and organisations.

When Covid first took hold, public support allowed companies to survive and kept people employed. In the current economic climate, it is just as important.

If we don’t support each other, the knock-on effect will be massive. It’s not just the business that suffers, but its staff, their families, suppliers, their staff… all the way to the beginning of every supply chain.

So far, the UK Government’s promised support will do nothing to help most businesses survive the coming storm. The economy can only grow if people have money to spend.

With costs of produce rising and utilities going off the scale, businesses are being forced to increase prices to pay their bills and keep staff in jobs. A lack of spare household income is creating a barrier.

Independent businesses need footfall and online sales, so – in the lead-up to Christmas, with people counting every penny – what can we do about it?

Shop local and spend wisely

Shopping local is a must. Produce from the butcher, for example, may seem expensive, but it depends what you are really looking for. There is often no waste when you buy quality, they are a great, one-stop shop for your festive meals, and most now have a delivery service, so can compete with any national company on convenience.

Facilities for shopping local online will only grow and improve, so, if you are ordering your next pair of hiking shoes (shh, don’t tell Viktorija) or starting your Christmas shopping, think of the small businesses you could use.

Ordering online from small businesses has never been easier. Photo: pilipphoto/Shutterstock

Restaurants and cafes need bums on seats all year round, not just for Christmas (or other special occasions). My big bugbear is the no-show: people booking a table and not turning up, with not even a phone call to cancel. This affects the business massively, as the chance of a walk-in is slim, meaning a total loss of sales and a kitchen full of stock.

Book your Christmas nights out or staff appreciation treats now. It’s good to be kind

One of the good things to come out of Covid is that more restaurants take a deposit for bookings, so customers have paid something upfront. If they don’t turn up, the business can still afford to pay their team’s wages.

Going out regularly, even for just a catch-up and light lunch, helps businesses – but it’s also social and good for your mental health. In the same vein, book your Christmas nights out or staff appreciation treats now. It’s good to be kind.

Spend wisely and spend well, so we don’t end up with more empty shops and closed businesses in the New Year.

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven

