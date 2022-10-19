Buckie supporter-turned-player Marcus Goodall up for the cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcus Goodall hopes to create more Scottish Cup memories with Buckie Thistle this weekend.

The Jags welcome Lowland League side Open Goal Broomhill to Victoria Park in the second round on Saturday.

Buckie native Goodall has fond memories of watching his hometown team in the Scottish Cup when supporting them as a child.

Now as a member of Graeme Stewart’s squad, Goodall wants to help the Breedon Highland League side have another cup campaign to savour.

The 20-year-old said: “I used to go home and away to watch Buckie when I was younger, I remember games against the likes of East Stirlingshire and Brechin.

“We used to go all over the place to Wigtown and various places, we saw some great games. We saw some hidings as well but there were a lot of good days in the Scottish Cup.

“Hopefully that can be the case again this season.”

Switch no problem for Goodall

Goodall, who netted twice in Buckie’s first-round win at Lossiemouth, has found himself moved into midfield this season having played up front for most of last term.

He has enjoyed the switch and added: “I played central midfield in the second half against Clach on the final day of last season.

“So I thought I might end up playing their this season and that’s what’s happened.

“I’ll play anywhere for the team, it doesn’t bother me, I’m trying to add extra things to my game and guys like Kevin Fraser, Andrew MacAskill and Sam Pugh have been really good at helping me adjust to the position.”

Buckie’s opponents Open Goal Broomhill are third in the Lowland League and have gathered quite a following.

Open Goal produce podcasts on Scottish football but teamed up with Broomhill in the summer with podcast host and former Peterhead player and coach Simon Ferry appointed manager.

This season they are making a behind-the-scenes documentary following the fortunes of the team.

Goodall said: “They’ve got quite a following and I’ve listened to their podcast for a while and the documentary gives the viewer quite a bit of insight into how they operate.

“They’re not just a team that’s looking to play nice football, they can fight and battle as well.

“Firstly from our perspective, we’ll have to match them in that regard and take it from there.

“Ideally in one of the future episodes of the documentary they’ll be bemoaning playing against us.

“We’re aiming to get through, but it’s a very difficult tie. I think it’s one of the toughest draws we could have had.”