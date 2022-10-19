Buckie supporter-turned-player Marcus Goodall up for the cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie supporter-turned-player Marcus Goodall up for the cup

By Callum Law
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:42 am
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.

Marcus Goodall hopes to create more Scottish Cup memories with Buckie Thistle this weekend.

The Jags welcome Lowland League side Open Goal Broomhill to Victoria Park in the second round on Saturday.

Buckie native Goodall has fond memories of watching his hometown team in the Scottish Cup when supporting them as a child.

Now as a member of Graeme Stewart’s squad, Goodall wants to help the Breedon Highland League side have another cup campaign to savour.

The 20-year-old said: “I used to go home and away to watch Buckie when I was younger, I remember games against the likes of East Stirlingshire and Brechin.

“We used to go all over the place to Wigtown and various places, we saw some great games. We saw some hidings as well but there were a lot of good days in the Scottish Cup.

“Hopefully that can be the case again this season.”

Switch no problem for Goodall

Goodall, who netted twice in Buckie’s first-round win at Lossiemouth, has found himself moved into midfield this season having played up front for most of last term.

He has enjoyed the switch and added: “I played central midfield in the second half against Clach on the final day of last season.

“So I thought I might end up playing their this season and that’s what’s happened.

“I’ll play anywhere for the team, it doesn’t bother me, I’m trying to add extra things to my game and guys like Kevin Fraser, Andrew MacAskill and Sam Pugh have been really good at helping me adjust to the position.”

Marcus Goodall scored twice for Buckie Thistle in their first-round win against Lossiemouth.

Buckie’s opponents Open Goal Broomhill are third in the Lowland League and have gathered quite a following.

Open Goal produce podcasts on Scottish football but teamed up with Broomhill in the summer with podcast host and former Peterhead player and coach Simon Ferry appointed manager.

This season they are making a behind-the-scenes documentary following the fortunes of the team.

Goodall said: “They’ve got quite a following and I’ve listened to their podcast for a while and the documentary gives the viewer quite a bit of insight into how they operate.

“They’re not just a team that’s looking to play nice football, they can fight and battle as well.

“Firstly from our perspective, we’ll have to match them in that regard and take it from there.

“Ideally in one of the future episodes of the documentary they’ll be bemoaning playing against us.

“We’re aiming to get through, but it’s a very difficult tie. I think it’s one of the toughest draws we could have had.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Grant Campbell determined to grow futsal in the north-east
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Highland League leaders Brechin City ease to Keith victory; Buckie maintain pressure with 4-2…
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Jordan MacDonald praises Clach for 'doing the ugly of the game' in Lossiemouth win
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Ben Barron notches five-minute hat-trick as Forres beat Deveronvale; Inverurie Locos held by Huntly
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Highland League wins for Brora, Turriff and Formartine
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Highland League: Clachnacuddin strike late to defeat Lossiemouth
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Neither side happy after Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh draw
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Lossiemouth looking to stay in Highland League's top half

Most Read

1
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Open Goal Broomhill.
Ross County teenager Dylan Smith could feature for Scotland under-17s in European Championship qualifying…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented