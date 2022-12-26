Kerry Hudson: Forget resolutions – I’ll use 2022’s lessons to make 2023 better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kerry Hudson: Forget resolutions – I’ll use 2022’s lessons to make 2023 better

By Kerry Hudson
December 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 11:31 am
Like Kerry, struggles in 2022 might make you look forward to 2023 with hope (Image: Lumikk555/Shutterstock)
Like Kerry, struggles in 2022 might make you look forward to 2023 with hope (Image: Lumikk555/Shutterstock)

While 2022 has been tough, what we’ve learned sets us up to head into 2023 feeling prepared and optimistic, writes Kerry Hudson.

So, we made it to the other side of Christmas.

If you’re like me, you’ll still be in pyjamas, wondering what day it is while scrabbling around the Roses box in search of anything that isn’t a Strawberry Dream.

This twilight zone between Christmas and New Year is a strange time. The food has been eaten, presents opened, the Christmas tree is starting to look a little lopsided and dusty, and we’re beginning to make our end of year assessments.

We’re tallying our faults, frailties and bad habits. Working out what we’d like more of and what we would like less of in 2023, and how we might achieve that.

Almost exactly a year ago, I pitched my first column to my wonderful editor at this paper, from a tram in Prague, after a doctor’s appointment for asthma. Of course, regular readers will know it wasn’t asthma, but a rare airway condition – affecting one in 400,000 people – that will require regular surgery for the rest of my life.

Suffice to say, 2022 has not been the year I was expecting when I pitched a piece on “mummy forums” and made my January resolutions about Bikram yoga and setting up a pension. Instead, this year became about surviving, continuing to work so I could provide for my family as the main breadwinner, and, most of all, being a good mother for my son.

Becoming a mother while dealing with a rare, life-threatening health condition put a lot into perspective (Image: Ratchat/Shutterstock)

A year of this condition has taught me to appreciate each and every day I feel physically and mentally healthy, and can leave the house. That’s it. That’s my baseline now. And I’m much happier for simply appreciating this.

When I was very ill at the beginning of the year, we used to call my “good” days “day release”, and cram them with fun indulgences. Now my condition is well managed, and the bad days are few and far between, but I’ve retained the joy of the freedom of health and mobility.

I learned to value old friends – and myself

This year, I also learned the true value of my oldest friendships. When things were at their worst, and my world became smaller and smaller – first restricted to walks in our neighbourhood, then sitting in my local cafe, then my apartment and, finally, my bed, for weeks at a time – it was my oldest friends who I felt comfortable with.

As a Type A, I have spent much of my career berating myself for not doing more or better

I could phone them for a laugh about all our shared history, but, crucially, I could call them when I needed to cry, too. New, shiny friendships are glorious, but this year has taught me to appreciate the depth of those enduring ones.

I now know that I can only do what’s humanly possible, and that other people understand this, too. As a freelancer in a competitive industry, but especially as a working class woman in an industry where there is a dearth of working class women, I’ve always felt like I’ve had to do double the work and have given myself half the credit for doing so.

The pressure of freelancing and self-employment can feel overwhelming (Image: Sharomka/Shutterstock)

As a Type A, I have spent much of my career berating myself for not doing more or better. But, this year, that simply hasn’t been possible; I haven’t had the energy. In fact, often I’ve had to explain to clients and employers that I’ve needed a few more days on a deadline, or that I’d need some adjustments to accommodate my less healthy days.

Rather than being cast out to self-employment hinterland, the people I’ve worked with have been kind, supportive and open to trying to help me to continue to work. Recently, when I offered to step back from a project after a few weeks of illness from a virus, my employer said to me: “You shouldn’t be penalised for being ill. It’s our job to support you.” I can honestly say this had never occurred to me before, and it’s prompted a radical change of thinking for me.

Will I really remember this when I’m 80?

I wish I could say that I’ve learned not to sweat the small stuff, but, the truth is, I still do. I’m an anxious person who never got out of the habit of caring deeply about pretty much everything.

I’m trying to remind myself that most things really just don’t matter as much as I think they do. I’ve learned to ask myself: “Will I remember this when I’m 80?” And, if the answer is no, as it usually is, I try to wrestle some perspective. If I’m healthy and happy, and so are my family, then everything is probably OK.

So, this Hogmanay, I’m not going to make any New Year’s resolutions. Instead, I’m going to take what this year of chronic illness has taught me and apply it to what comes next. I look forward to 2023 with a sense of acceptance and gratitude.

Happy New Year to you all, and thank you for sharing this journey with me for the last twelve months.

Kerry Hudson is an Aberdeen-born, award-winning writer of novels, memoirs and screenplays

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented