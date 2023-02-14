Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won’t end well for Scottish leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won’t end well for Scottish leaders

By Derek Tucker
February 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

Holyrood’s current series of mishaps may well lead to a complete loss of faith in a government which appears to have lost its way, writes Derek Tucker.

This time last month, I speculated that Nicola Sturgeon’s previously impregnable position as first minister might come under threat this year, due to a series of poor decisions which appeared to show her as out of touch with the Scottish people. I highlighted the gender recognition reform bill as a prime example of her political self-harming.

At the risk of leaving myself open to accusations of anti-SNP bias, which I deny, it seems Ms Sturgeon is hell-bent on proving me right. I don’t know whether it is a deliberate strategy, but she appears to have adopted a stance whereby she ignores the big issues, such as health, education and the economy, and focuses solely on policies which inconvenience and infuriate as many people as possible.

The latest target in her sights is the drinks industry, and, by extension, a huge chunk of the retail sector. More than 600 businesses have protested about the deposit return scheme, which is due to come into force in August, and requires a 20p deposit on every drinks can or bottle, with the deposit returned when the empty containers are handed in for recycling.

Last week brought the previously unimaginable sight of SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, a member of the dynasty which did so much to promote the nationalism cause, roundly criticise the deposit scheme, which, he said, was causing fear and despair among drinks companies.

He likened the government’s determination to proceed with the scheme in the face of widespread opposition to the captain of the Titanic setting out deliberately to hit the iceberg. A colourful, over-emotional metaphor, perhaps, but one which underlines the many flaws in a policy which appears to have been pushed through by the SNP’s tunnel-visioned bedpartners, the Green Party. The SNP paying the price of an unholy alliance.

As Mr Ewing pointed out, any perceived benefits in increased recycling and reduced single-use plastic will be more than offset by all the extra car journeys as people seek to recoup their deposits at the recycling centres, which will be brought to their knees by the army of forced recyclers queuing up for their money. Unless, of course, the intention is that we all walk or cycle to the centres with our empties in Bags for Life.

Business concerns are being ignored

The really curious thing about this policy, however, is that its architect, the Greens’ Lorna Slater, is pushing ahead regardless, apparently without stopping to wonder why all those businesses which have publicly opposed it are concerned. Does she consider their concerns groundless, or vexatious?

Why has the first minister, or the more sanguine members of the government, not intervened and paused the implementation of the scheme until all the objections to it can be thoroughly assessed?

The only answers that make sense are that this is either another example of the government’s contempt for the drinks industry, despite its role in Scotland’s domestic and export economy, or that the SNP is so terrified of losing its electoral advantage that it is allowing the Greens to dictate strategy. Tail wags dog.

Drinks companies are currently facing a potential double whammy of the deposit return scheme and alcohol advertising rule changes in Scotland (Image: diy13/Shutterstock)

It can hardly be a coincidence that, simultaneously, the government is “consulting” on a proposal to curtail, or even prohibit, any publicity which promotes alcohol. In its severest form, this could see all branding removed from drinks glasses, beer mats and pub garden furniture, while sports events and concerts, which offset their costs with drinks industry sponsorship, will be prevented from doing so.

Maybe I mix in the wrong circles, but I cannot think of a single person whose drinking habits will be changed if this proposal becomes law. I can, however, easily imagine the catastrophic effect on the arts and sporting events when the lifeline funding from alcohol companies is cut.

Holyrood must pause for thought

I have never understood Big Brother-style governance which uses prohibition and compulsion to bring about its desired effect.

It smacks of an acceptance by politicians that what they are doing is fundamentally unpopular – even unnecessary – but they push ahead with it anyway because they know what’s best for us common people.

In her nine years as first minister, Nicola Sturgeon has never given the slightest indication that she is fallible. She would do well to contemplate that possibility, before the current series of mishaps leads to a complete loss of faith in a government which appears to have lost its way.

If Holyrood fails to pause for thought and pushes ahead with this suicidal strategy of tinkering at the edges of societal problems while ignoring the real issues, it can forget about achieving its goal of independence, because people would not trust it to deliver it successfully. And politicians will only have themselves to blame.

Derek Tucker is a former editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

The Third Man was first released in 1949 (Image: Studiocanal Films/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Extraordinary Hollywood spirit is alive and well in the north
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
Work now begins on preparing for the next shooting season (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Close of shooting season doesn't mean end of hard work for land…
Douglas Alexander (pictured here in September 2014) will stand as a Labour Party candidate in East Lothian (Image: Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Despite Labour optimism, Scottish voters don't have much to feel hopeful about
A reverse vending machine, designed to return deposits for bottles and cans (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Scotland's bottle deposit scheme needs to be recycled
Bright colours work well for broadcast journalists, but might turn heads in other work environments (Image: garetsworkshop/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Relaxed dress codes cause more trouble than good
Bullying has always been an issue for school children - why aren't we doing more to stop it? (Image: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstcock)
David Knight: Bullying in schools should already be a thing of the past
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: February is blowing my mind. Take Happy Valley for starters
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…
Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy prior to Ross County's game against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay feels Ross County forward line will thrive on increased competition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented