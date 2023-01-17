Scott Begbie: Sweeping branding ban would punish Scotland’s drinks industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Sweeping branding ban would punish Scotland’s drinks industry

By Scott Begbie
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:26 am
Could branded beer glasses become a thing of the past? (Image: Hakan Tanak/Shutterstock)
Could branded beer glasses become a thing of the past? (Image: Hakan Tanak/Shutterstock)

A consultation paper has been floated by the Scottish Government, suggesting that alcohol-related branding be banned entirely, writes Scott Begbie.

Hang on to your pints, folks – there’s a puritanical storm brewing in the heart of Holyrood.

To be precise, hang on to your glass if it has a logo or branding on it, be it one of those big red T things, or a stylish wee distillery crest.

Because, right now, a consultation paper has been floated by the Scottish Government, suggesting alcohol-related branding be banned from glasses – oh, and from hats and T-shirts, and other bits and bobs, too.

Half my wardrobe would have to be handed in as contraband, from beer festival T-shirts to my collection of bobble hats with brewery names on them – up to and including Mount Begbie Brewery in Canada. And I’ll need to buy new tumblers to drink from, since virtually every beer and whisky glass in our house has some logo or name embossed on it.

However, this suggestion is no laughing matter. Not when you consider the wider ramifications for Scotland’s drinks industry.

Every single brewer in this country has merchandise that boasts their product. It’s a vital revenue stream, and a way to promote their business.

Then there is the whisky industry – that wee, multimillion pound, world-renowned platform that does so much of the heavy lifting for our vital tourism industry. People come to Scotland from across the globe so they can make a pilgrimage to distilleries, to see how whisky is made, and come away with a memento.

People from around the world make pilgrimages to visit Scotland’s distilleries and leave with a souvenir. Image: Jaime Pharr/Shutterstock

So, no more Glencairn glass souvenirs, not a branded T-shirt, hoodie or keyring to be had, suggests this paper.

All you would leave with is a lingering feeling that Scotland is ashamed of an iconic product that is the absolute envy of the world. And that’s just daft.

Let’s completely caw the legs from under our drinks industry

The daftness doesn’t end there. After all, this consultation contains the pearl of wisdom that, without marketing, alcohol products are “essentially variations of the same thing”.

All beers are the same, and all whiskies are the same? Right, so those generations of skill, care and expertise were a waste of time then.

Sure, there is good and necessary intent here. Scotland’s record on alcohol-related problems is abysmal

The consultation paper has other suggestions, too, such as shops putting alcohol in closed cupboards or behind counters in the same way as cigarettes. Oh, and ending alcohol-related sponsorship in sport and of major events.

And say cheerio to alcohol advertising, as well. Drinking must not be made to look fun or cool.

So, let’s just completely caw the legs from under our drinks industry, and give it a good kicking for its cheek.

Why shame our entire drinks industry?

Sure, there is good and necessary intent here. Scotland’s record on alcohol-related problems is abysmal. The toll of lives ruined and lost is appalling. That needs to change.

But this consultation paper ignores the fact that alcohol is woven into the cultural and social life of Scotland – and it’s not all bad.

Let’s face it, most of us have a drink because we enjoy it. We look forward to catching up with our mates at the pub. We like savouring a tasty beer or a good dram or an excellent wine.

Not everyone can enjoy alcohol responsibly – but many can. Image: olgakimphoto/Shutterstock

A glass of something fine is one of life’s joys, and most of us can enjoy that responsibly. Sadly, many can’t.

Surely the way forward is information, education and encouragement for individuals at risk to make better lifestyle choices? That has to be better than shouting “shame” at our entire drinks industry, hobbling it, and forcing the whole shebang into hiding.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Editor's Picks

Most Commented