Moreen Simpson: Fit’s afoot at Holyrood? It seems the sharn has hit the pulley

Most of you who, like me, regretfully can’t lug-in to the gossip inside Holyrood must be wonderin’: ”Fit’s afoot?”

First came the bombshell resignation of Nicola Sturgeon from her “dream job” as SNP leader, eventually Independence Joan of Arc. Her explanation that she was exhausted, tuckered oot, left most of us with a feeling in oor watter there must be more to it.

Wednesday this week, another shock headline. Her hubby, Peter Murrell, arrested in connection with an inquiry into the party’s fundraising and finances. No matter the outcome of his case, it’s tatties ower the side for ony peer SNP membership campaigners.

Did Nicola throw it all away, choosing the wrong hill to die on? After being lauded as a star with an astute eye for politics and understanding the people, in the weeks leading up to her resignation, she seemed, astonishingly, to take that clever eye off the ball.

While voters were wracked with fears about the soaring cost of living, especially energy bills, she devoted her attention to gender recognition reform. Even at the earliest stage of the legislation through Holyrood, I suspect – if asked – the majority of Scottish folk would have been resoundingly against. All credit to Tory Douglas Ross for being the only party leader to oppose the plan.

However, it wasn’t until double-rapist and newly declared transgender woman Isla Bryson was initially being assessed at all-woman Cornton Vale jail that, as they say in the Neast, the sharn hit the pulley. Ms Sturgeon’s passion for equality was just a step too far and, many now believe, cost her dearly.

Also this week, the voters discover another “surprise” move from Holyrood, following the trial of Sean Hogg, found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in Midlothian when he was 17. The judge deemed him too young to be jailed, instead issuing community service orders, in line with new sentencing guidance that leniency should be shown to criminals under 25 because of their brain “immaturity”.

Little wonder the paltry punishment has sparked an outcry. Apparently, the judicial reforms ordered by Sturgeon have come from the independent Sentencing Council, but were backed by all parties of the Scottish Parliament.

Well that must mean NONE of the parties in Holyrood has a finger on the pulse of the electorate, the majority of whom – I would bet a million quid – are hugely opposed to such shocking leniency. Just as if someone under 25 can’t tell the difference between right and wrong.

Given the fact new First Minister Humza Yousaf seems anything but a safe pair of hands, little wonder there are already predictions of the Nats being hammered in next year’s general election. And is there any other appalling legislation the electors have still to stumble upon?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970.