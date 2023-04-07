Moreen Simpson: Fit’s afoot at Holyrood? It seems the sharn has hit the pulley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Fit’s afoot at Holyrood? It seems the sharn has hit the pulley

While drama continues to unfold within the SNP, appalling legislation has come to light.

Police Scotland outside the Glasgow home of former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell. Image: Robert Perry/PA
Police Scotland outside the Glasgow home of former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell. Image: Robert Perry/PA
By Moreen Simpson

Most of you who, like me, regretfully can’t lug-in to the gossip inside Holyrood must be wonderin’: ”Fit’s afoot?”

First came the bombshell resignation of Nicola Sturgeon from her “dream job” as SNP leader, eventually Independence Joan of Arc. Her explanation that she was exhausted, tuckered oot, left most of us with a feeling in oor watter there must be more to it.

Wednesday this week, another shock headline. Her hubby, Peter Murrell, arrested in connection with an inquiry into the party’s fundraising and finances. No matter the outcome of his case, it’s tatties ower the side for ony peer SNP membership campaigners.

Did Nicola throw it all away, choosing the wrong hill to die on? After being lauded as a star with an astute eye for politics and understanding the people, in the weeks leading up to her resignation, she seemed, astonishingly, to take that clever eye off the ball.

While voters were wracked with fears about the soaring cost of living, especially energy bills, she devoted her attention to gender recognition reform. Even at the earliest stage of the legislation through Holyrood, I suspect – if asked – the majority of Scottish folk would have been resoundingly against. All credit to Tory Douglas Ross for being the only party leader to oppose the plan.

However, it wasn’t until double-rapist and newly declared transgender woman Isla Bryson was initially being assessed at all-woman Cornton Vale jail that, as they say in the Neast, the sharn hit the pulley. Ms Sturgeon’s passion for equality was just a step too far and, many now believe, cost her dearly.

Also this week, the voters discover another “surprise” move from Holyrood, following the trial of Sean Hogg, found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in Midlothian when he was 17. The judge deemed him too young to be jailed, instead issuing community service orders, in line with new sentencing guidance that leniency should be shown to criminals under 25 because of their brain “immaturity”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has a lot to be getting on with in his new role. Image: PA

Little wonder the paltry punishment has sparked an outcry. Apparently, the judicial reforms ordered by Sturgeon have come from the independent Sentencing Council, but were backed by all parties of the Scottish Parliament.

Well that must mean NONE of the parties in Holyrood has a finger on the pulse of the electorate, the majority of whom – I would bet a million quid – are hugely opposed to such shocking leniency. Just as if someone under 25 can’t tell the difference between right and wrong.

Given the fact new First Minister Humza Yousaf seems anything but a safe pair of hands, little wonder there are already predictions of the Nats being hammered in next year’s general election. And is there any other appalling legislation the electors have still to stumble upon?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

A Dundee performance of The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil in 2016 (Image: Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: 50 years on, John McGrath's Cheviot predictions have come true
The High Court in Glasgow, where Sean Hogg received community service for the crime of rape (Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Anyone convicted of rape should expect to lose their liberty
Andrew Tate (centre) was recently moved from police custody to house arrest in Romania (Image: Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Rise of Andrew Tate and incels makes 1980s-style misogyny seem almost tame
Construction work on the Coire Glas hydro pumped storage scheme started with timber clearance and rock drilling (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution
As time passes, the painful and somewhat surreal realities of Covid lockdowns become more difficult to remember (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Lockdown nostalgia is rose-tinted - but I miss the solidarity
Pictured here in 1997, Fish may look a little different when he becomes an Outer Hebrides resident (Image: Fotex/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: We could soon see a big Fish banging the drum for better…
Aberdonians have shown up to protest against cuts and closures in recent weeks and months (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: After years apart, we are relearning the power of standing and working…
Restricting sex education in the classroom won't stop children from being curious. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Stop perpetuating shame and let schools teach kids the age-appropriate facts
Better weather brings more chances to get outside for adventures (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: Support local and discover hidden gems this spring
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Russell Borthwick: Will the machines take over? If they bring Pep, I’m OK with…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented