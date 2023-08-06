‘We turned Fraserburgh’s fire-hit John Trail bookshop into million-pound hotel – and we’re just getting started!’

It’s a day many in Fraserburgh still recall with dread.

On the morning of April 7 2009, fierce flames ripped through the town’s John Trail bookshop, causing chaos in the otherwise quiet Mid Street.

Plumes of smoke billowed into the air as the blaze engulfed the store cherished by generations of Brochers.

More than 50 firefighters worked around the clock in desperate efforts to save what was left of the centuries-old building.

But little could be done.

New hope for fire-ravaged bookshop

As the smoke lifted, the extent of the damage became clear.

The shelves and cabinets that once stored hundreds of books from across the world were torched, barely visible in the piles of ashes covering the floor.

Years after the fire, the blackened walls and rubble left strewn across the building were still a reminder of the catastrophe that ended the family-run business.

The once bustling shop was boarded up and crumbled into decay for years.

But when a band of local history enthusiasts swooped to its rescue in 2020, there came a flicker of hope it would be restored to its former glory.

It took three years, and cost more than £1 million, but the North East Scotland Preservation Trust’s (NESPT) vision has now finally come to life.

We visited the redeveloped John Trail bookshop to see it for ourselves. Beyond the transformation of the building, we also found out:

The moment historians feared their hard work could collapse at the final hurdle

How Esther Slater returned home to Fraserburgh and swapped her career as a social care worker to become the hotel’s new manager

And what the future holds for the former Clydesdale bank next door, which has been laying disused for years

‘We had to rebuild John Trail bookshop from scratch’

More than 16 years after the incident, the former John Trail bookshop has been revived as the town’s new boutique hotel and restaurant, the Stag and Thistle.

As we sit at one of the glossy marble tables in the dining area, NESPT project director Paul Higson takes it all in, and begins to explain how they resurrected the building.

Looking at the polished silverware and neatly folded napkins, it’s hard to imagine this place was once in ruins.

The smell of fresh paint fills your nostrils as you walk into the bright foyer, where a friendly staff member – and a sculpture of a mighty stag – give you a warm welcome.

Now, it adds a spot of serene grandeur to the heart of Fraserburgh.

But listening to Paul quickly brings back memories of the devastating fire.

“It was no small feat to get to here,” he says. “The building had been completely destroyed – there was nothing left when we first walked in several years ago.

“We knew that if we were to bring it back into use, we had to rebuild it from scratch.”

Why did it take so long?

While this might have been an unusual task, given the trust normally deals with listed buildings of historic significance, they were determined to get the project over the line.

Like many others, the team faced a number of hurdles along the way due to the pandemic – with a shortage of materials and rising costs just a few of them.

Finding out who exactly owned the building following the demise of the John Trail company and officially passing it on to NESPT also took some time.

And it seemed like all was lost when the tenants lined up to take it over pulled out, leaving the project in limbo.

Regardless, the £1.4 million revamp was completed in spring 2022 – and NESPT was once again on the hunt for a suitable host.

“The John Trail bookshop was a landmark of significant value to the town,” Paul says.

“Generations of the same family had been operating it.

“And when it was destroyed in the fire, we came to be in a serious position where we had a derelict building right at the centre of Fraserburgh, standing as a real eyesore.

“It was holding back the regeneration of the town, so that’s when we became involved.

“What we’ve done is bring the building back into productive use and create a base for a new business.”

So who is at the helm of former John Trail bookshop now?

Fresh from her travels abroad, born and bred Brocher Esther Slater didn’t hesitate to face a new challenge and took on the recently redeveloped hotel.

Her work as a nurse and social care worker had taken her all across the globe in the last 25 years – including France, Brazil, Angola and Tanzania.

But her love for Fraserburgh never faded away, and the 50-year-old returned home to be close to her family.

And just months after her arrival last year, she once again embarked on an adventure – this time as a local hotelier.

“It was just the right time and I’m really excited to start something new,” she smiles.

“It’s just good to be back home and there is plenty of scope for loads of new businesses.”

What’s new in the Stag and Thistle?

The former bookshop has been completely revamped to suit as a hotel and restaurant.

It has 11 bedrooms and a dining area, all fitted out to a high standard by Esther and her team.

Work is also under way to extend the restaurant to the courtyard between the hotel and former Clydesdale bank next door, linking the two buildings and adding more space.

It is expected the new dining area will be open to customers by the end of October.

Esther hopes this would not only benefit locals, but also bring more tourists to Fraserburgh and give other businesses a boost too.

She reckons that while there has been a lot of improvement from the “mess” the town centre once was, there is still more that can be done.

“There is definitely a need for it, but people just need to come in and try it,” she says.

“It feels like there is a little bit of reluctance sometimes to try something a little bit different, but I hope people will embrace the Stag and Thistle.”

With a gentle giggle, Esther added: “Generally, folk have been coming in and then booking again, so we must be doing something right.”

And they are far from finished yet…

But what about the bank building next door?

With the paint at the Stag and Thistle barely dried up, NESPT and Esther have already formed big plans for the derelict unit next door.

Built in the 1858, the adjoining category B-listed building has always operated as a bank – lastly as a Clydesdale branch.

But as the company decided to shut its doors in 2017, it has remained disused.

As we walk around piles of rubble in the former bank hall – carefully watching our steps – Paul and Esther explain this could be the hotel’s main entrance one day.

There could also be a bar/bistro on one side to welcome customers with a refreshment as they wait to check in.

An intricate stairwell then takes us to the upper floor where bank managers once used to live with their families.

And quite fittingly, this floor is planned to be turned into five additional bedrooms.

But the best part Paul and Esther save for last.

A breathtaking view of the Fraserburgh harbour instantly catches your attention as you reach the top floor.

This Esther hopes to turn into a function room where people from far and near would be able to celebrate weddings and other events.

But for all of this to happen, NESPT needs to raise another £1.2m to carry out repairs.

Paul says that while the building seemed in good shape at first, it was plagued by various problems with damp.

Some of the repairs – including on the roof and draining systems – have already been carried out, but there is still a long way to go until it’s completed and fit for use.

And even though the finish line might not be in sight quite yet, both Esther and Paul remain positive and hopeful.

As we leave the building, Esther says with a smile: “We have a lot more work ahead of us, but we’ll get there. And when we do, it’s going to be really good.

“Fraserburgh deserves good things, and I hope this can be one of them.”