Appeal launched to trace man last seen in Aviemore eight days ago

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing man who was last seen in Aviemore eight days ago.

Jacob Chandler is known to wild camp in the surrounding area but visits Aviemore on a regular basis.

He was last seen in the town on Monday, August 21.

The 34-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with long brown hair in dreadlocks.

Sergeant Craig McGhee, from Aviemore Police Station, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Jacob and are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken with him over the last week.”

Those with information are asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number MPR8579380823.