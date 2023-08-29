Appeal launched to trace man last seen in Aviemore eight days ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Appeal launched to trace man last seen in Aviemore eight days ago

Jacob Chandler was last seen on Monday, August 21.

By Ellie Milne
Stock image of the Police Scotland logo on the sleeve of a police officer.
Police have launched an appeal to help trace the 34-year-old.

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing man who was last seen in Aviemore eight days ago.

Jacob Chandler is known to wild camp in the surrounding area but visits Aviemore on a regular basis.

He was last seen in the town on Monday, August 21.

The 34-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with long brown hair in dreadlocks.

Sergeant Craig McGhee, from Aviemore Police Station, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Jacob and are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken with him over the last week.”

Those with information are asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number MPR8579380823.

More from Highlands & Islands

Pickaqouy
Will Orkney Islands Council have the Pickaquoy centre's running track ready for the 2025…
Doug Duguid, chief executive, Aurora Energy Services, Alasdair Noble, who owned Northern Marine Services, and Dave Duguid, operations director UK north, Aurora.
Wick firm joins small but growing empire at Inverness-based Aurora
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing attacks Green ‘extremists’ as Tory boss offers to join forces
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
Academy Street: decision challenge puts Inverness traffic scheme plan on hold
Exterior of Dr Gray's Hospital behind trees
Moray women to be transferred to give birth in Inverness rather than Aberdeen
Scotland's alcohol deaths have increased again. Image: Kris Miller.
'Quiet pandemic' warning as alcohol deaths hit rural and island communities hard
Ben Nevis covered in snow
Climber dies after falling from peak near Ben Nevis
The A87 near Waterfall River Shiel. Image: Google Maps.
Three in hospital following two-car crash on A87 near Shiel Bridge
Inverness Justice Centre
Man jailed after harrowing 12-year campaign of horrific domestic abuse
An ariel photograph of a Luskentyre three-bedroomed house on the Isle of Harris is for sale.
World-class views from Luskentyre Beach property for sale at £465,000

Conversation