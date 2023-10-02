Scott Begbie: If the arts mean so much to Scotland, why won’t Holyrood help them?

You get so used to Westminster pulling screeching handbrake U-turns and reneging on promises that nothing comes as a surprise anymore – but it’s both alarming and appalling when Holyrood pulls a similar stunt.

The case for the prosecution presents Culture Secretary Angus Robertson deciding that yes, indeed, the Scottish Government will impose a £6.6 million cut to Creative Scotland’s budget this year, just a matter of months after saying he wouldn’t.

And, with that, the creative industry in Scotland has been left scrambling to fill the shortfall – which, thankfully, Creative Scotland has managed to do by pulling down on reserves.

You know, the reserves needed to hang on in case an unforeseen crisis hits the drive to build a vibrant and thriving culture sector across the country, supporting theatres, galleries, festivals, and organisations in every Scottish city and town.

Who knew that “unforeseen circumstances” would involve a Holyrood minister promising not to impose a multimillion pound cut – cue massive sighs of relief from an already beleaguered industry – only to say: “Nah, back to where you were, boys. No cash for you”?

There are two takeaways from this.

The first is the question of how the arts sector can now trust the culture secretary when he says that if Creative Scotland plug the gap he’s suddenly inflicted this year, he would “look to provide the funding in 2024-25, subject to the usual parliamentary procedures”.

“Look to”. There’s a phrase to conjure with. I always look to start running, cut down on the Pringles and lose some weight. But there’s always a reason I don’t.

This time around, the blame for the Scottish Government breaking its word to the arts community is being fixed on changing financial circumstances – that’ll be high inflation et al. But there will always be something.

And the idea of: “You sort it this time and I’ll look after you next year” doesn’t square with a minister who says: “No cuts… OK, cuts.”

The arts are vital to life in Scotland

The other takeaway is the question of where arts and culture sit in Holyrood’s priorities. In the great scheme of running the Scottish Government, £6.6 million is chump change. It’s an amount that can almost be found down the back of the proverbial Holyrood sofa. So, why wasn’t it?

Mr Robertson speaks of being a passionate supporter of the cultural sector. He lauds its fundamental role in our sense of self, well-being, self-expression and helping to express who we are internationally. Those are his words. I agree with every one of them.

But, then, I’m not the one pulling the rug from under the 5,000 workers, 25,500 artists and millions of people across Scotland who enjoy theatre, music, comedy, galleries, festivals, and the countless other ways that art and entertainment make our lives better.

The arts are vital to life in Scotland. We all know that, and the Scottish Government says so, too. And we all know it’s a sector that needs all the help it can get to recover from the pandemic that hit it so hard.

So, Holyrood must live up to its words – and its word – and give Creative Scotland the money it needs and deserves.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired