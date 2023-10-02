Rory McAllister off the mark for Peterhead as talisman happy to contribute in emphatic win over Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Rory McAllister off the mark for Peterhead as talisman happy to contribute in emphatic win over Elgin City

The Blue Toon beat Elgin 6-0 at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday, with McAllister netting his side's second goal only four minutes into the match.

By Sophie Goodwin
Rory McAllister celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin
Rory McAllister celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin. Image: Duncan Brown.

Rory McAllister was happy to get off the mark for Peterhead again and to contribute in the Blue Toon’s emphatic win over Elgin City.

The striker – who returned to the club for his third spell in August – netted Peterhead’s second goal after only four minutes in an eventual 6-0 win over Elgin at Balmoor.

It was McAllister’s first goal since his return to the Blue Toon and the talismanic forward was happy to score in a win which sent Peterhead to the top of League Two.

Peterhead have won their last four games in all competitions, including three on the spin in the fourth-tier.

McAllister, who scored 194 goals in 335 appearances in his previous spells with Peterhead, said: “The goal was going to come at some point, but the sooner it comes the better.

“It was the perfect day to get it being at home in front of the fans, but the team won and that was the most important thing.

“It’s been brilliant since I’ve come back. We have only lost the once and the boys have been class – we just have to keep building the momentum.

“To be top of the league… We set ourselves a target to have 19 points after the first quarter of games. We can achieve that next week with a win against Forfar, so it has been a good start.”

McAllister closes in on 200 Peterhead goals

Following his header against Elgin, McAllister is one step closer to reaching 200 goals for Peterhead.

The striker added: “I will definitely get it because it’s not that far away.

“Hopefully it comes sooner rather than later and I can help the team out by doing it.”

Rory McAllister scoring for Peterhead
Rory McAllister, number 9, watches as his header makes it 2-0 in Peterhead’s win over Elgin. Image: Duncan Brown.

After winning four successive games, McAllister believes Peterhead – who travel to Station Park in League Two on Saturday – will go into any match feeling confident.

He added: “We’ve been playing well the last few games and winning games means everything. It helps build momentum and builds a bit of confidence.

“When you start going on runs, it breeds confidence in the team, and when you are playing good football, you start thinking you’re going to win games before you get to the game.

“If we can win next week, it gives us a good free hit against Dundee United in the (fourth round of the Challenge) Cup the week after and then we will go from there.”

Conversation