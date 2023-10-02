Rory McAllister off the mark for Peterhead as talisman happy to contribute in emphatic win over Elgin City

Rory McAllister was happy to get off the mark for Peterhead again and to contribute in the Blue Toon’s emphatic win over Elgin City.

The striker – who returned to the club for his third spell in August – netted Peterhead’s second goal after only four minutes in an eventual 6-0 win over Elgin at Balmoor.

It was McAllister’s first goal since his return to the Blue Toon and the talismanic forward was happy to score in a win which sent Peterhead to the top of League Two.

Peterhead have won their last four games in all competitions, including three on the spin in the fourth-tier.

McAllister, who scored 194 goals in 335 appearances in his previous spells with Peterhead, said: “The goal was going to come at some point, but the sooner it comes the better.

“It was the perfect day to get it being at home in front of the fans, but the team won and that was the most important thing.

“It’s been brilliant since I’ve come back. We have only lost the once and the boys have been class – we just have to keep building the momentum.

“To be top of the league… We set ourselves a target to have 19 points after the first quarter of games. We can achieve that next week with a win against Forfar, so it has been a good start.”

McAllister closes in on 200 Peterhead goals

Following his header against Elgin, McAllister is one step closer to reaching 200 goals for Peterhead.

The striker added: “I will definitely get it because it’s not that far away.

“Hopefully it comes sooner rather than later and I can help the team out by doing it.”

After winning four successive games, McAllister believes Peterhead – who travel to Station Park in League Two on Saturday – will go into any match feeling confident.

He added: “We’ve been playing well the last few games and winning games means everything. It helps build momentum and builds a bit of confidence.

“When you start going on runs, it breeds confidence in the team, and when you are playing good football, you start thinking you’re going to win games before you get to the game.

“If we can win next week, it gives us a good free hit against Dundee United in the (fourth round of the Challenge) Cup the week after and then we will go from there.”