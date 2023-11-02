Catherine Deveney: How can we lock up desperate shoplifters while corporations rob us blind?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: How can we lock up desperate shoplifters while corporations rob us blind?

Nobody would justify stealing. But let’s not have one vocabulary for the crimes of the affluent and another for the crimes of the poor.

King Charles has previously delivered a speech to parliament on behalf of his mother, the late Queen, but will soon make his own first official King's Speech. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock
By Catherine Deveney

When King Charles delivers his first King’s Speech to parliament next week, it will include details of the new criminal justice bill.

Ministers have recently argued that more prisons should be built to house shoplifters, with mandatory prison sentences imposed for repeat offenders, so we can only hope the worst robbers in the country are put under lock and key as soon as possible. Like the bosses of the energy companies whose profits soared to £150 billion as people shivered, and the directors of the supermarkets who have been fleecing punters at both the petrol pumps and grocery counter, wrapping it up in theories about increased profits in inflationary times being part of capitalism. Yadda, yadda, yadda. No wonder “greedflation” is the new buzzword in economics.

The RAC fingered the big supermarkets this year for excessive petrol and diesel profits, recommending they reduce prices by at least 5p per litre immediately. Meanwhile, the trade union Unite produced a report exposing profiteering across energy providers, supermarkets, shipping companies, car dealers and food manufacturers, all of whom blamed “the cost-of-living crisis”.

Food inflation was running at 17% this summer, but we saw price increases of 50% on some supermarket goods. That, of course, is not regarded as robbing the poor. That’s simply supply and demand economics for the already rich.

Mandatory sentencing ignores circumstances

Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire Chris Philp wants to crack down on the “specific spike” that has seen shoplifting offences soar recently to a record high. Richard Holden, a minister in the transport department, criticised police for their failure to stem shoplifting offences which have, he says, “a huge impact on our high streets and shops right across the country”. Neither bothered mentioning why it’s happening.

It’s always interesting to see politicians focus on the market rather than the people, the profit of the wealthy rather than the despair of the poor. Nobody would justify stealing. But let’s not have one vocabulary for the crimes of the affluent and another for the crimes of the poor. One is driven by greed, the other by survival. If you excused one over the other, which would it be? Certainly not the CEOs of Shell and BP.

Politicians being “tough on crime” is so often being ineffectual on crime. It’s a stance, a pose, a kiddie-on solution to complex problems.

There is something quite sick about discussing mandatory sentences for theft at a time when ordinary people struggle and big businesses cash in. Organised crime? Fair enough: root it out. But mandatory sentencing ignores circumstances. It’s like something out of Victor Hugo’s 19th century novel Les Misérables, in which Jean Valjean tries to redeem himself after serving a 19-year prison sentence for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving children.

Describing his intentions to his Italian publisher, Hugo said his book was “meant for everyone… Wherever men go in ignorance or despair, wherever women sell themselves for bread, wherever children lack a book to learn from or a warm hearth, Les Misérables knocks at the door and says: ‘Open up, I am here for you’.” Two centuries later, all of the above are still happening.

Let’s talk more about who deserves prison

Shoplifters are often female. Years ago, I visited prisons across Scotland to hear governors themselves say too many women were incarcerated, usually for crimes driven by addictions. One was Rosie, an ex-addict with 40 sentences, mainly for shoplifting, the first when she was 14. Rosie was articulate, friendly, but had a traumatic childhood. Shoplifting was like self-harm – a compulsion to take away pain.

While her actions were punished, the causes were ignored. “The minute I do it, it’s like a big deep sigh,” she explained. “It’s not the actual taking, not what it is… It’s just relief. At first, it was to feed my habit. Then it became a behaviour.”

Afterwards, the relief changed. “I hated myself for doing it. I wished I could stop,” she said tearfully. For most of her adult life, the penal system had been incapable of helping her. But, when we met, she was in an experimental unit with access to a forensic psychologist. That had changed everything.

Legal experts have warned that the measures King Charles will outline next week will create backlogs and overcrowded jails

Rosie was diagnosed as a kleptomaniac and wept with relief that somebody had finally named both her pain and her compulsion. “People are so judgmental. I tried to explain before but people said: ‘What a load of baloney’.”

The most important flaw of “more prison” as an answer to crime is the talent it squanders. Rosie had once completed two years of a sociology degree. She was capable of so much more, if only she could be helped instead of incarcerated.

Legal experts have warned that the measures King Charles will outline next week will create backlogs and overcrowded jails. “Build more!” Says Richard Holden. Well, build more prisons if you like, minister. But let’s have a thorough conversation about who deserves to be locked up in them.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

Conversation