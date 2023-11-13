Mains of Glassaugh: Simple honesty box sparks shop’s success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mains of Glassaugh: Simple honesty box sparks shop’s success

Duncan and Lyndsay Cowie run Mains of Glassaugh Farm Shop near Portsoy.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Cowie family's busy shop has gone from strength to strength.
The Cowie family’s busy shop has gone from strength to strength. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

The Cowie family’s initial honesty box of vegetables being sold at the roadside near Portsoy has expanded into a successful farm shop full of home-grown and local produce.

Husband and wife duo Duncan and Lyndsay, along with Duncan’s parents George and Brenda, run the sideline business at Mains of Glassaugh, which is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Although known on social media as Mains of Glassaugh Vegetables, the family offers a variety of produce including eggs, fruit, meat, home baking, ice-cream, and crafts.

The farming enterprise, between Mains of Glassaugh and Cairnton, finishes 250 cattle per year, and grows 180 acres of spring barley for malting.

Vegetables are grown for the farm shop, with surplus sold to Gauld Fruit and Veg Ltd, Banff, which in turn supplies the Cowies with vegetables out with the growing season.

Owners Lyndsay and Duncan Cowie at Mains of Glassaugh Farm Shop near Portsoy.
Lyndsay and Duncan manage the shop themselves with help from family members.

“We started in 2019 when our children had a wee honesty barrow of last-season veg by the road,” recalled Duncan.

“The following year, we started up a pop-up shop in the garage, where people could come and pick the veg themselves. We then offered veg box deliveries straight to the door at £10 and were attracting as many as 30 customers per week.

“Demand was there for fresh, local produce and that’s when we decided to build a fixed premises in December 2021.”

The shop is manned by the couple themselves with help from family members.

Being open for one day seems to work well for us, with customers making their weekly trip out to source produce,” added Duncan.

“We get weekly deliveries of meat from Presly and Co in Oldmeldrum and Kenny
Thomsen, Buckie, and bread, rolls and home baking from Sinclair’s of Rhynie.”

Shelves at the farm shop stacked with local produce and home-grown vegetables.
Mains of Glassaugh Farm Shop near Portsoy is full of local produce and home-grown vegetables.

The Cress Company also supplies speciality foods such as Orkney Cheese, and Lyndsay and Brenda make jams and beetroot chutney, which is a longstanding recipe in the
family.

With Halloween just past, the family welcomed children and parents to the “pick your own” pumpkin patch, which was running in its third year.

They also run an Easter egg hunt each year and are now preparing for the annual carrot picking for the reindeers, where children can come and pick their own from the
field.

This year’s event will take place on December 16 from 9.30am to 3pm at
a cost of £6 per child, which includes a visit and gift from Santa.

Booking is essential via ticketsource.co.uk, which can be accessed via the
Mains of Glassaugh Vegetables Facebook page.

The couple holding fresh produce at their farm near Portsoy.
The couple also host seasonal events and activities for children.

Lyndsay is also offering a wreath-making workshop with a local florist in the run-up to
Christmas.

“Diversification is a big part of farming now, and it’s great to see new and
returned customers coming to us for produce straight from the field or from other local
producers,” said Duncan.

