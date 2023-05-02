Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children

The cash boost will help AberNecessities continue their vital work to support children living without the basic essentials.

By Denny Andonova
AberNecessities donation
Neo Energy has donated £20,000 to AberNecessities. In picture: Paul Harris, chief executive officer (left), Danielle Flecher-Herd, founder of AberNecessities (middle), Andrew McIntosh, general counsel and head of business services (right). Image: AberNecessities/Supplied.

More than 150 beds and cots will be delivered to disadvantaged children across the north-east thanks to a generous £20,000 donation.

AberNecessities has received a cash boost from Aberdeen firm Neo Energy, which will enable them to continue the vital work they to support families in poverty.

This year, the charity hopes to help more than 10,000 children who don’t have the basic essentials as thousands feel the pressure of the ever-increasing cost of living.

Founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said the donation comes at an important time when more and more families go through the “gruelling” experience of making ends meet.

Child poverty ‘pervasive issue’ in UK

She added: “We continue to witness an alarming number of children facing bed poverty, a concerning trend which is becoming more prevalent.

“Every child has the right to a good night’s sleep, and by giving a bed, we can provide warmth, comfort and a safe place for a child.

“Every day we receive calls from parents in desperate need, and the support we are able to offer gives them back a sense of security and dignity.

“This year, we will support in excess of 10,000 children, and we are only able to do that thanks to our generous corporate and private supporters.”

Neo Energy chief executive officer Paul Harris added: “We believe it is essential for local companies like Neo to support charitable organizations such as AberNecessities, which work tirelessly to assist underprivileged families and children in our community.

“Witnessing their dedication and passion is both humbling and inspiring.”

