Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children

More than 150 beds and cots will be delivered to disadvantaged children across the north-east thanks to a generous £20,000 donation.

AberNecessities has received a cash boost from Aberdeen firm Neo Energy, which will enable them to continue the vital work they to support families in poverty.

This year, the charity hopes to help more than 10,000 children who don’t have the basic essentials as thousands feel the pressure of the ever-increasing cost of living.

Founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said the donation comes at an important time when more and more families go through the “gruelling” experience of making ends meet.

Child poverty ‘pervasive issue’ in UK

She added: “We continue to witness an alarming number of children facing bed poverty, a concerning trend which is becoming more prevalent.

“Every child has the right to a good night’s sleep, and by giving a bed, we can provide warmth, comfort and a safe place for a child.

“Every day we receive calls from parents in desperate need, and the support we are able to offer gives them back a sense of security and dignity.

“This year, we will support in excess of 10,000 children, and we are only able to do that thanks to our generous corporate and private supporters.”

Neo Energy chief executive officer Paul Harris added: “We believe it is essential for local companies like Neo to support charitable organizations such as AberNecessities, which work tirelessly to assist underprivileged families and children in our community.

“Witnessing their dedication and passion is both humbling and inspiring.”