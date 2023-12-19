‘A dream come true’: Aberdeen care home resident boards first-ever flight for VIP trip to London

Willie McIntosh always dreamed of one day visiting London’s landmarks and meeting the Royal Family.

But until last month, the 89-year-old had never flown in an aeroplane – let alone taken in the capital’s famous sights.

Now, the pensioners wishes have come true after his care home in Peterculter organised to take him on a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to the big city.

Thanks to Birch House Care Home assistants who accompanied him every step of the way, Willie has now taken his first flight, had afternoon tea at the Ritz, and scaled to the top of the Shard.

The flight crew from Aberdeen Airport went out of their way to treat Willie like a celebrity, giving him a signed ticket from the captain and a glass of champagne to calm any pre-flight nerves.

Once in London, Willie – who had always wished to meet the Royal Family – was given a tour of Madame Tussauds.

While not the real deal, he did pose for a picture with waxworks of the King and Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales.

He also got to travel the hallowed halls of Windsor Castle, the favourite home of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Another unforgettable experience for Mr McIntosh was a trip to the famous Tower Bridge, before he indulged in a luxury afternoon tea at The Ritz.

First time flying for 89-year-old Willie McIntosh

Mr McIntosh has lived at Sanctuary Care’s Birch House for two years and is one of eight residents who require full-time assistance by staff.

When he moved in, his family told staff about his dream of one day flying in an aeroplane and his love for the royals, particularly the late Queen.

With that in mind, staff started to hatch a plan.

Patricia Hutchinson, care home manager at Birch House, said: “To have helped make Willie’s wish to fly in an aeroplane come true is just incredible.

“With only eight residents, our home really does feel like an extended family and just like any family, our team do everything we can to make our residents smile.

“Organising special experiences, like this, helps to create a sense of purpose and achievement for our residents that we know is so important for an enriched life.”

Accompanying him all the way was care assistant, Bunga Gurden, who was recently crowned ‘Carer of the Year’ at the National Care Awards.

Originally from Thailand, the 62-year-old has worked at the home for more than seven years and has been praised for her compassionate and caring nature.

She was commended for instinctively knowing what the residents need, despite some of them being unable to communicate verbally.

She has also been instrumental in organising special activities for the residents, such as community dances, discos and pamper sessions.

At the award ceremony hosted by television presenter Kate Garraway, Bunga said: “I was over the moon when they called my name, I’m so happy.

“My category was the first one to be called and I was so surprised and excited to hear my name. I feel very proud, honoured and am very grateful.”