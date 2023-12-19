‘A dream come true’: Aberdeen care home resident boards first-ever flight for VIP trip to London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A dream come true’: Aberdeen care home resident boards first-ever flight for VIP trip to London

Staff at Birch House Care Home in Peterculter hatched a plan to ensure 89-year-old Willie McIntosh fulfilled his wish to visit the capital.

By Ross Hempseed
Willie McIntosh on his flight to London.
Willie McIntosh with Bunga Gurden, the captain and co-pilot of his flight to London. Image: Sanctuary Care.

Willie McIntosh always dreamed of one day visiting London’s landmarks and meeting the Royal Family.

But until last month, the 89-year-old had never flown in an aeroplane – let alone taken in the capital’s famous sights.

Now, the pensioners wishes have come true after his care home in Peterculter organised to take him on a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to the big city.

Thanks to Birch House Care Home assistants who accompanied him every step of the way, Willie has now taken his first flight, had afternoon tea at the Ritz, and scaled to the top of the Shard.

The flight crew from Aberdeen Airport went out of their way to treat Willie like a celebrity, giving him a signed ticket from the captain and a glass of champagne to calm any pre-flight nerves.

Once in London, Willie – who had always wished to meet the Royal Family – was given a tour of Madame Tussauds.

Aberdeenshire care home resident Willie McIntosh poses with waxworks of the royal family.
Willie McIntosh has always been a lover of the Royal Family especially the late Queen. Image: Sanctuary Care.

While not the real deal, he did pose for a picture with waxworks of the King and Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales.

He also got to travel the hallowed halls of Windsor Castle, the favourite home of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Another unforgettable experience for Mr McIntosh was a trip to the famous Tower Bridge, before he indulged in a luxury afternoon tea at The Ritz.

First time flying for 89-year-old Willie McIntosh

Mr McIntosh has lived at Sanctuary Care’s Birch House for two years and is one of eight residents who require full-time assistance by staff.

When he moved in, his family told staff about his dream of one day flying in an aeroplane and his love for the royals, particularly the late Queen.

With that in mind, staff started to hatch a plan.

Patricia Hutchinson, care home manager at Birch House, said: “To have helped make Willie’s wish to fly in an aeroplane come true is just incredible.

“With only eight residents, our home really does feel like an extended family and just like any family, our team do everything we can to make our residents smile.

Aberdeenshire care home resident Willie McIntosh posing atop the shard.
Willie McIntosh atop The Shard along with Bunga Gurden (R) and Kasia Button (L). Image: Sanctuary Care.

“Organising special experiences, like this, helps to create a sense of purpose and achievement for our residents that we know is so important for an enriched life.”

Accompanying him all the way was care assistant, Bunga Gurden, who was recently crowned ‘Carer of the Year’ at the National Care Awards.

Originally from Thailand, the 62-year-old has worked at the home for more than seven years and has been praised for her compassionate and caring nature.

She was commended for instinctively knowing what the residents need, despite some of them being unable to communicate verbally.

She has also been instrumental in organising special activities for the residents, such as community dances, discos and pamper sessions.

Bunga Gurden as she accepts her award at the National Care Awards presented by Kate Garraway. Image: Sanctuary Care.

At the award ceremony hosted by television presenter Kate Garraway, Bunga said: “I was over the moon when they called my name, I’m so happy.

“My category was the first one to be called and I was so surprised and excited to hear my name. I feel very proud, honoured and am very grateful.”

Peterculter care home wins national award for staff and resident partnership

