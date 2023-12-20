Have you found a hat? Meet Keith’s secret Santa dropping gifts for people across Moray and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have you found a hat? Meet Keith’s secret Santa dropping gifts for people across Moray and Aberdeenshire

Tracy Chalmers has been sprinkling Christmas joy across the region with her knitted hats.

By Shanay Taylor
Tracy leaves hats across different places in Moray and Aberdeenshire.
Tracy leaves hats across different places in Moray and Aberdeenshire. Image: Tracy Chalmers.

A woman from Keith is lifting spirits by leaving Christmas surprises for strangers to find.

Tracy Chalmers is spreading some Christmas cheer everywhere she goes by leaving knitted hats behind.

The 45-year-old came up with the idea after finally splurging on a knitting machine she had wanted for over a year.

She started leaving gifts in December. Image: Tracy Chalmers.

Hoping to “give people some joy over the Christmas period”, Mrs Chalmers decided to knit hats and leave them in different places across Moray and Aberdeenshire.

So far, she has left a “wooly act of kindness” in Keith, Newmill, Fochabers, Lossie, Portknockie and Banff.

‘Give people joy’

Speaking to the Press & Journal, she says she “just loves to knit” in her spare time and can’t think of a better way to spread some “Christmas joy”.

When leaving her hats places, she pops a message with a QR code that links to her website in the bag, so that people can tag her when they find one.

She leaves a message in each gift bag. Image: Tracy Chalmers.

And after only starting her new tradition a couple of weeks ago, she is amazed at how far some of her hats have travelled.

One of her hats found a new home in Germany after a lady found it while visiting Scotland, who told her she will “remember this beautiful place even more”.

Another hat made its way to Cornwall after being found by someone at Castlehill in Cullen.

She said: “People from all over the world have found my hats. I just love doing it. I wanted to do something for Christmas time”.

Her hats have travelled as far as Germany. Image: Tracy chalmers.

When asked why she leaves hats in a variety of places, she told us how she likes to go for walks every day, as she has three cocker spaniels.

Adding: “I like to go somewhere different every week – whether it’s Elgin, Buckie or Keith”.

Tracy Goes Outside

Having walked to different parts of Scotland for years, she decided to set up an online blog called Tracy Goes Outside – to share her adventures – which has accumulated over 12,000 followers on Facebook.

Tracy and Graham Chalmers with their knitted hats.
Tracy Chalmers is leaving knitted hats in different places for people to find. Image: Tracy Chalmers.

Receiving lots of encouragement from her husband Graham, she says he often wonders if someone visiting from America will find a hat.

She has a few more hats ready to go out this week, but also plans on continuing her gift giving in the new year.

Saying the knitting and walking go hand in hand, she is over the moon that both her hobbies “have turned into something a bit more special”.

