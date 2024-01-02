Scott Begbie: More warnings were needed for white-knuckle Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: More warnings were needed for white-knuckle Storm Gerrit

We have seen balmier conditions than Storm Gerrit slapped with red alerts and warnings not to travel.

Rail passengers stranded at Stonehaven station on December 27 due to flooding and stormy weather. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson
Rail passengers stranded at Stonehaven station on December 27 due to flooding and stormy weather. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

Gosh, that’s what a life-threatening experience feels like, then? I didn’t like it – not one bit.

After more than six decades on the planet and some scrapes through the years, last Thursday was the first time I felt my days might be numbered. And it all happened on a simple journey home from Aberdeen to Stonehaven.

It was just unfortunate that I made the journey in the howling teeth of Storm Gerrit.

I knew it was going to be a tricky drive, mainly because of the gale force winds and rain howling through the edifice of the College Street car park. But nothing prepared me for the torrential downpour that hit as soon as I turned out on to College Street itself.

The real nightmare started as soon as I was on the Stonehaven Road.

Flooding was everywhere, the wind was sending spray all across the road and, even worse, making my car twitch like a mad thing. I knew it was bad because even though I was down to less than 50mph, no one was overtaking me. Not even Audis.

Crawling along, I got to Portlethen with the wind screaming around car, then saw brake lights ahead. Which is just as well, or I could have ploughed into the tree that had fallen over the inside lane of the dualler.

At this point, I seriously thought I was in danger, and considered just pulling into Portlethen to ride it out. But I only wanted to be home and safe, so pressed on, near aquaplaning on the Bridge of Muchalls bend, and navigating a river of brown water running down the last stretch of road into Stonehaven, then avoiding fallen masonry on the main street.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit Aberdeen during Storm Gerrit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

My heart was pounding by the time I walked through my front door. It had been a properly white-knuckle scary experience. One that left me with a few questions.

Where were all the weather warnings? I have seen balmier conditions than Storm Gerrit slapped with red alerts and warnings not to travel because of the risk to life and limb.

Then there’s the small matter of why our roads and rail infrastructure can’t cope with bad weather. Flooded roads and cancelled trains seem to happen almost every second week now. Why?

And let’s not forget that “once-in-100-year storms” are arriving every 100 days because of our broken weather.

There is, at least, a silver lining to this rather dark storm cloud. While Mother Nature was at her worst, people were at their best.

A fallen tree on George Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Offers to help stranded motorists from strangers, restaurants and businesses opening their doors to refugees of the weather, ordinary folk doing food runs for passengers stranded for hours at Stonehaven train station. That is an affirmation of the goodness in people’s hearts here in the north-east.

Who knows what the future holds in terms of our changing climate and the dangers it brings? But at least if we can all stretch out a helping hand of kindness and compassion, we can weather the storms together.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

Conversation