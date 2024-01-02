Windswept beers from Lossiemouth really swept me off my feet, for both taste AND price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Windswept beers from Lossiemouth really swept me off my feet, for both taste AND price

Windswept Brewing Co in Lossiemouth has made easily some of the best beers I've had in the months of writing this weekly column.

The three beers I tried from Windswept Brewing Co.
The three beers I tried from Windswept Brewing Co.
By Kieran Beattie

Windswept Brewing Co in Lossiemouth is a brewery I’ve tried on just a few occasions, but was never really that blown away — until now.

Since I started up my weekly beer column in September, I’ve tried loads of incredible beers from breweries big and small all across Scotland, but these are genuinely some of the best I’ve had so far.

Founded by former RAF Pilots Al Read and Nigel Tiddy, the Lossie brewery has a tagline on its bottles of “best when you’ve earned it”.

Windswept Brewing ‘s Nigel Tiddy and Al Read.

What Windswept has earned from me is a newfound appreciation for how great they are at making beer.

Plus, it’s making me feel a tad insecure — how can these guys have the skills to be both RAF pilots AND brew stuff this good?

Here’s my review of three of their beers, a Glen Moray whisky cask-aged dark ale, and two very vibrant and varied IPAs.

Beer 1: APA, Windswept Brewing Co

Windswept Brewing Co’s APA beer.

Last year I went on holiday to America, to the great beer state of Oregon in fact, and tried a fair few of their pale ales.

Not one of them was as good as this American Pale brewed across the globe in Lossie.

Malty, crystal clear (when poured carefully to exclude the harmless sediment at the bottom), and super refreshing, it’s definitely one of the best examples of this style of beer I’ve had.

The description from Windswept says it’s got a “tangy grapefruit finish”, but in my opinion the flavour it’s most reminiscent of is those Lotus biscoff biscuits.

And at £2.40 a pop, it goes down well in the wallet department too.

Rating: 4.5/5

Beer 2: Tornado Single Hop Citra IPA, Windswept Brewing Co

Windswept Brewing Co’s Tornado IPA.

Tornado from Windswept pours EXTREMELY lively, with a foaming head on it that a glass of Duval would be jealous of that sticks around for the whole drink.

It tastes herbaceous, dry, crisp, and would be the perfect accompaniment to seafood in place of a glass of white wine.

Compared to the APA, it’s not quite as good in my opinion, but an incredible beer nonetheless.

Rating: 4/5

Beer 3: The Wolf of Glen Moray, Windswept Brewing Co

Windswept Brewing Co’s The Wolf of Glen Moray beer.

When you get a beer that comes in its own skinny wee cardboard tube thing usually more suited for packaging spirits, you know you’re in for a treat.

But what a treat this was.

Many whisky cask-aged beers don’t really taste of much of the original spirit the brewer is trying to infuse it with the flavour of, but most of them are harsh, bitter stouts, that overwhelm the delicate spirit tastes.

But here, Windswept used a strong, sweet dark ale as their beer to age inside Glen Moray whisky casks.

The result is something that’s got the warming heat of the boozy 9.2% beer, with an almost sweet and sour, balsamic vinegar-y flavour of the cask ageing.

The closest beer I could compare it to would be Belgian dark ales like Rodenbach, which is also barrel-aged.

Perhaps the best thing about it is, despite its fancy packaging and even a seal over the bottlecap, is it doesn’t break the bank either.

Lots of cask-aged stuff from breweries seem to think they can get away with charging as much as they want for a “premium” product that sometimes doesn’t even taste that good, but not only is this exceptional, it’s a very reasonable £6.95 a bottle.

Rarely do I find super strong, fancy-pants beers are ones I’ll ever try twice, but I’m definitely picking up another one or two of these to keep for very special occasions.

Rating: 5/5 

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

More from my beer column:

More from Food and Drink

New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the Rose Street Foundry bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four Inverness centre buildings that will get a new lease of life in 2024…
Nachos in front of the fire at The Boat Inn Aboyne.
Tuck into hearty grub in front of roaring fire at The Boat Inn Aboyne
From left, Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark of The Atrium in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The 10 Press and Journal food and drink stories that you read the most…
Inside Inverness' former Filling Station. Image: Supplied by Savills
8 hospitality closures of 2023 in the Highlands – including The Filling Station in…
Estabulo lights up in purple and pink. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
23 north-east bars, cafes and restaurants that opened in 2023
A range of dishes at Aspire. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The 8 highest rated Press and Journal restaurant reviews of 2023
How incredible does the bar area at Uile-bheist look? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
9 food and drink spaces that opened in the Highlands and Islands in 2023
Three bottles of Burnside Brewery Beer, with one red coloured beer poured out into a glass.
Burnside Brewery: Why you should drink these Laurencekirk beers
Deliveroo driver
Most ordered takeaway dishes in Aberdeen revealed as Deliveroo publish top 10 list
Jill Christine Mair owner of Aspire, Ryan Way general manager at Orchid and Lynn Geldart at the Bridge Centre cafe in Torry.
What can we do with Christmas leftovers? Aberdeen and Portsoy chefs give tips on…

Conversation