Storm Gerrit: A96 at Huntly closed for more than 17 hours due to flooding

The A96 remains closed at Huntly due to flooding in the aftermath of Storm Gerrit.

The Aberdeen to Inverness road has been closed in both directions since about 4pm on Wednesday.

More than 17 hours later, the road is still impassable at Huntly following a day of persistent heavy rain.

Traffic Scotland is advising northbound traffic to exit the A96 at the A97 junction and travel to Banff.

From there, motorists should join the A95 and travel until they can rejoin the A96 at Keith.

Those travelling south should exit the A96 at Keith and head to Banff via the A95.

Traffic can then rejoin the A96 at Huntly.

Flooding at Huntly closes A96

Many people took to social media yesterday to share updates on the conditions of the roads during the storm.

Photos of long queues at Huntly were shared as traffic stood at a standstill in both directions.

The A97 Bogie Street in Huntly was also affected by flooding yesterday near the railway bridge.

A number of cars got stuck in the deep water under the bridge.

The water had to be pumped out of the area and the road was able to reopen on Wednesday evening

The A920 through Huntly is also passable.