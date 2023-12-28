Storm Gerrit: A96 at Huntly closed for more than 17 hours due to flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Gerrit: A96 at Huntly closed for more than 17 hours due to flooding

Traffic is being diverted via Banff until further notice.

By Ellie Milne
Flooding on A96 at Huntly under bridge
The A96 remained closed at Huntly overnight due to flooding. Image: Jasperimage.

The A96 remains closed at Huntly due to flooding in the aftermath of Storm Gerrit.

The Aberdeen to Inverness road has been closed in both directions since about 4pm on Wednesday.

More than 17 hours later, the road is still impassable at Huntly following a day of persistent heavy rain.

Road closed sign at Huntly
A diversion has been put in place. Image: Jasperimage.

Traffic Scotland is advising northbound traffic to exit the A96 at the A97 junction and travel to Banff.

From there, motorists should join the A95 and travel until they can rejoin the A96 at Keith.

Those travelling south should exit the A96 at Keith and head to Banff via the A95.

Traffic can then rejoin the A96 at Huntly.

Map of Huntly A96 road closure
The A96 remains closed at Huntly. Image: Traffic Scotland.

Flooding at Huntly closes A96

Many people took to social media yesterday to share updates on the conditions of the roads during the storm.

Photos of long queues at Huntly were shared as traffic stood at a standstill in both directions.

The A97 Bogie Street in Huntly was also affected by flooding yesterday near the railway bridge.

A number of cars got stuck in the deep water under the bridge.

Cars stuck in flood water on Bogie Street in Huntly
Cars stuck in the flooding on Bogie Street in Huntly. Image: Fubar News/Facebook.

The water had to be pumped out of the area and the road was able to reopen on Wednesday evening

The A920 through Huntly is also passable.

Storm Gerrit: No Aberdeen or Inverness trains as flooding, landslips and fallen trees close roads

