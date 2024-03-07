Catherine Deveney: 14-year-old Mia Janin’s suicide underlines lack of support for girls amid rampant misogyny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catherine Deveney: 14-year-old Mia Janin’s suicide underlines lack of support for girls amid rampant misogyny

Studies show adolescent girls gradually lose their self-confidence as they approach teenage years. We must help them protect it.

Mia Janin, who killed herself in 2021 at the age of 14 after being bullied by boys at her school. Image: Mariano Janin/PA Wire
By Catherine Deveney

If you are a mother or father, hearing the tragic accounts of parents who have lost children prompts a visceral reaction: a wave of empathy and a simultaneous shiver of fear; a desire both to listen and not listen.

Walking in their shoes – even metaphorically – is too painful, because to do so involves imagining your child in their child’s place. Vague fear morphs into concrete terror.

When Mother’s Day, or Father’s Day, rolled around after my parents died, I felt the sadness of loss. Now, it is not only the parentless child I think of on those days, but the childless parent.

Recently, Mariano Janin talked publicly about the suicide of his 14-year-old daughter, Mia, after she was cyberbullied by a group of boys at JFS school in London. Her story emphasises the power and control issues that exist in schools, the contempt that boys currently express for girls, and the over-sexualisation of children in general.

School inspection reports in England have highlighted that 90% of girls consider unsolicited explicit pictures and sexist name-calling part of school life. This week, in Scotland, the first minister launched a campaign to tackle gender-based violence in schools.

At Mia’s school, “the suicide squad” took screenshots of girls’ faces on social media and ridiculed them. They also Photoshopped girls’ faces onto the bodies of pornography performers.

The school’s public comments ring alarm bells. Mia’s experience, JFS claims, bears no relation to the school today. It sounds like an attempt to defend the school’s reputation, rather than accept responsibility for its culture. Mariano Janin pointed out that, after Mia died, the school told the boys to delete their messages.

Both girls AND boys need protection. No doubt Mia’s tragic death will have damaged some of those boys who foolishly did not anticipate their toxic behaviour having such terrible consequences. For those unchallenged, who carry these attitudes into adulthood, there are other social consequences in terms of their inability to form equal relationships with women.

Let’s talk about women’s reaction to male power

There is, though, also something about women’s reactions to conflict, to male power, that needs addressing. Mia internalised her pain, feeling hopeless in the face of it. She became voiceless.

A less serious example lies in the recent video, which went viral, of a female golf pro being given unsolicited male advice about her “defective” golf swing. The golf pro’s half-hearted challenge was as interesting as the mansplaining.

Women simply absorb sexist comment. Often, they subtly accept responsibility for defusing it

“Thanks for the advice,” she said eventually, stuffing her feelings somewhere deep inside her golf bag. It wasn’t in her, she said later, to tell him she was actually a professional player.

It is impossible to imagine this incident with a male golf pro and female “expert”. Women, as a recent report into harassment during sporting activities revealed, simply absorb sexist comment. Often, they subtly accept responsibility for defusing it. The golf pro’s dignity and restraint were admirable. But assertion need not be undignified or unrestrained.

‘Let your fire always be fierce’

There is a fascinating 1990s paper about girls’ development called Meeting at the Crossroads, which highlights the way adolescent girls gradually lose their voice, self-confidence and vivacity as they approach teenage years. They experience “the feeling of not being listened to or heard or responded to empathically, the feeling of not being able to convey, or even believe in one’s own experience.” Some 30 years later, interactions between teenage boys and girls suggest this has never been solved.

As does Nadiya Hussain’s letter to her 13-year-old daughter, produced for the BBC podcast Dear Daughter. Television chef Hussain describes the way her spark was extinguished as a child because she was a girl. “That girl,” she wrote, “well, she was nothing like your mother. This girl, she was wild. She had great thoughts and even greater dreams. She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind…

“Sometimes I daydream and wonder where that little girl went. Then I look at you and realise you are that little girl… Just know that the little girl inside me that I once was, and I once lost, is holding your hand. And we won’t lose another little girl ever again.”

I could not help thinking of Mia Janin when I read Hussain’s words; of who she was, what was lost, and of all the hopes that mothers – and fathers – have for their daughters. Months after Mia died, her mother died of leukaemia. Her father says sadly that he exists in a house with a small dog, where once he had a home with a wife and daughter. I guess Mother’s Day will be a sad one for him.

For the rest of us who are parents, it is an opportunity to reflect, not just on what we receive from our sons and daughters that day, but what we give to them in life to help eradicate this toxicity. Nadiya Hussain refuses to allow her children to be unequal. “Let your fire,” she urges her daughter, “always be fierce.”

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

