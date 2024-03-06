Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain to headline Taste of Grampian 2024 with M&S as title sponsor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain to headline Taste of Grampian 2024 with M&S as title sponsor

Taste of Grampian is returning on Saturday, June 1 from 10am to 5pm.

By Karla Sinclair
Nadiya Hussain is headlining Taste of Grampian 2024.
Celebrity chef, author and TV personality Nadiya Hussain MBE will headline this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Nadiya, who rose to fame after winning the sixth series of BBC’s The Great British Bake Off in 2015, will take centre stage at the north-east’s favourite indoor foodie experience on Saturday, June 1.

It will take place state-of-the-art Dyce venue P&J Live for the third consecutive year, running from 10am to 5pm.

This will mark Nadiya’s first appearance at the popular one-day food and drink event, which will offer a taste of the north-east (and further afield) from local businesses and a feast of activities for all ages at every corner.

The title sponsor for Taste of Grampian 2024 has also been announced as Marks and Spencer (M&S).

What to expect from Nadiya Hussain at Taste of Grampian 2024

The acclaimed chef will be hosting two cooking demonstrations on the main stage – one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

A Q&A session and a book signing will also be running.

Nadiya is a best selling author and presenter and has a string of cookery shows to her name as well as cookbooks including Nadiya Bakes, Time to Eat, Fast Flavours and most recently Nadiya’s Simple Spices.

Nadiya Hussain.

She has also written cookbooks/story books for children as well as a trilogy of novels and a memoir.

Alongside Nadiya, there will be a strong line-up of Scottish and local chefs with fantastic tasting experiences for customers once again.

A host of crafters and food and drink producers will be selling their products and sharing their brand stories, too.

‘We can’t wait to showcase food from our north-east producers’, says M&S Food marketing director

Taste of Grampian has attracted more than 10,000 people through its doors in previous years.

This year, M&S are the proud headline sponsor.

M&S will be investing £15 million into considerably extending and renovating its Union Square branch in Aberdeen.

This comes after the recent announcement that its long-term store in the city’s St Nicholas Centre will be closing in Spring 2025.

M&S plans to expand its Union Square store. Image: M&S

M&S has a longstanding presence at other large foodie events in Scotland, like large agricultural shows such as The Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh with their big M&S marquee.

The marquee includes an M&S food shop, demo kitchen showcasing local suppliers produce, educational family activities linked to animal welfare and a lounge for supplier meetings.

The M&S team in charge of that marquee will bring key elements of it to Taste of Grampian 2024, and they see their support of Taste of Grampian as extension of the retailer’s Royal Highland Show presence.

These elements will include assisting celebrity and local chefs on the main stage, and include tastings and attractions such as a kilt-wearing Percy Pig.

Sharry Cramond. Image: Supplied by M&S

Sharry Cramond, M&S Food marketing director, said: “Taste of Grampian and M&S make a brilliant partnership because so many of our long-standing suppliers are based here – whether it’s slow-baked crumbly shortbread from Aberlour, great quality mackerel from Fraserburgh, velvety soft smoked salmon from Buckie or our exclusive blend of porridge oats from Banff.

“We know how passionate our customers across the whole UK are about food from Grampian and M&S is proud of the support we provide to suppliers of all sizes across the region.

“So we can’t wait to come to Dyce and showcase food from our north-east producers that are already championing great quality, value and innovation.”

How to purchase tickets…

Early bird tickets for admission are now on sale on Ticketmaster, priced at £12.50 (plus a £1 booking fee) and children under 12 go free.

Parking in the underground car park on-site at P&J Live is also free.

Taste of Grampian
Taste of Grampian will return in June.

Taste of Grampian 2024 is brought to you by the Press and Journal in association with ANM Group.

Event sponsors include Cala Homes, Laings, Costco, Aloft, Hilton Teca, Dough & Co and Opportunity North East (ONE).

