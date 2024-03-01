11 places to go shopping and get a coffee on Mother’s Day weekend

It’s that time of year again when we celebrate all the mothers around the world — so why not treat yours to a shopping trip followed by a fly cup and sweet treat?

Whether it’s clothes or stocking up on gardening supplies, if you want to spoil your mum this Mother’s Day, there are many places where you can browse around the shops and go for a coffee and some food afterwards.

Dobbie’s Garden Centre

Why not spend this special weekend browsing around Dobbie’s garden centre before treating your mum to one of their afternoon teas?

It has three tiers of delicious savory and sweet options, unlimited tea and coffee, and a gorgeous flower gift to top it off. There’s also an option which includes a bottle of Prosecco or Franklin & Sons. And if you have youngsters coming along there is a children’s afternoon tea option.

For more information about prices and booking go to events.dobbies.com

Celebrations of Turriff

If your mum loves all things homeware, then a visit to Celebrations should be on the cards this Mother’s Day.

Not only is there much to explore in the two-level premises, but it’ll be hard not to get tempted by the cafe with the delicious smell of food coming from inside!

Their award-winning Conservatory Restaurant and Coffee Parlour is a bright space, offering a selection of breakfasts, daily lunches, weekend specials, and afternoon teas packed with incredible home bakes, scones, and of course, their famous pancakes. For more information go to celebrationsofturriff.co.uk

Marshall’s Farm Shop

A trip to Marshall’s Farm Shop will not disappoint, featuring local products as well as their stock of fresh homegrown vegetables, free-range eggs, and a range of meats — not to mention their cafe too!

Whether it’s a Mother’s Day breakfast, lunch, or fly cup you’re after, Marshall’s has got you covered with quality meals and homemade goods, including a children’s menu.

Their dog-friendly, fireside bothy is also open, where you can enjoy a fancy piece and a coffee next to the wood-burning stove. For more information go to marshallsfarmshop.co.uk

Inverurie Garden Centre

No visit to Inverurie is complete without a look around the garden centre.

The family-owned facility has something for everyone, from plants and outdoor furniture to gifts, candles, and fragrances — with a great restaurant upstairs, full of freshly-made food and snacks.

Take your mum out for the day to enjoy a browse around the shop, moving on to a tasty lunch in Potters Kitchen to top off her Mother’s Day! For details about the restaurant and its menu go to inveruriegardencentre.com

Brodie Countryfare

If you’re from the Moray area, then you’ll be no stranger to Brodie Countryfare.

Stocked with the latest women’s fashion, homeware, and gifts, customers are in for a pleasant shopping experience, which can be followed by a visit to the restaurant for some refreshing coffee or a homemade meal — the ultimate Mother’s Day out.

You can also purchase one of Brodie’s afternoon tea vouchers or a hamper to surprise your loved one and make them feel spoiled! Go to brodiecountryfare.com for more details

The Spotty Bag Shop

The Spotty Bag Shop in Banff is the perfect place for a catch-up with friends, a family meet-up, or in this case, a Mother’s Day out.

You’ll find yourself lost within this Aladdin’s cave, with anything you can imagine stocked inside — from clothing and beauty products to homeware, stationary, and toys.

The star of the show is the upstairs Bridgeview Restaurant and Coffee Shop. Featuring an incredible view of the ocean and a food menu full of classic dishes and specials — you can’t forget about their large display of sweet treats either! Find out more at thespottybagshop.co.uk/pages/bridgeview-restaurant-coffee-shop

Simpsons Garden Centre

You can find Simpsons in the Buchan village of Mintlaw — as well as a variety of plants — the facility has pet and bird care, outdoor clothing, home and gift ranges, and outdoor furniture.

It also has the Glass House Restaurant where you can relax whether it be for breakfast, lunch or coffee. There’s also an afternoon tea option, and for more information about book go to .simpsonsgardencentre.co.uk/our-restaurant/

Andersons of Inverurie

This would be the perfect Mother’s Day outing for anyone whose mum is looking to jazz up their home with some new furniture or homeware!

With hand-picked pieces from around the world to suit every style and budget, you can find all you need under one roof.

Then head upstairs to the cafe for some well-deserved refreshments and fancy bakes after a long shopping session. Find out more andersonsofinverurie.co.uk

Victorian Market

In the heart of Inverness, you can find the Victorian Market, holding some of the best independent retailers, services, and food in the Scottish Highlands.

Spend your Mother’s Day browsing through a variety of the 30 shops the market has to offer, whether it’s for the perfect gift, unique items of jewellery or clothing, or something delicious for lunch.

Some of the businesses inside are City Florists and Gifts, Aeternum, Braw Corner, Colin Campbell & Co, and Ginger Fashion Accessories — but there are many more to discover for yourself! Find a list of the outlets in the market at thevictorianmarket.co.uk

Raemoir Garden Centre

The Banchory-based facility is stocked with beautiful displays of plants and homeware — not forgetting their incredible Christmas decor each year — as well as a food hall selling local products and their Garden Restaurant.

Not only can you enjoy a high-quality breakfast or lunch, but you can also take your pick from their light bite menu, all-day cakes and hot drinks, or even book one of their afternoon teas for £17.50 per person.

This offer would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift! For more information go to raemoirgardencentre.co.uk

Johnstons of Elgin

A visit to Johnstons must be included on the Mother’s Day agenda this year!

Famous for producing some of the finest woolen garments — including cashmere — the Elgin mill has something to suit everyone’s style and tastes. Other than women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, you can also find their range of lavish homeware items.

Johnstons restaurant offers an excellent dining experience, with a luxury menu featuring breakfast and lunch options. You may also opt for their afternoon tea, which would be a delicious treat for your mum! To book go to discover.johnstonsofelgin.com