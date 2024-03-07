Pitch-perfect men could join ladies choirs for first time as Gaelic body in talks to change rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pitch-perfect men could join ladies choirs for first time as Gaelic body in talks to change rules

Males will be able to put their alto-egos in action if the proposals are agreed upon.

By Louise Glen
Women could now sing in the Bass section of the choir.
Women could now sing in the bass section of the choir. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In the most radical shake-up of the Royal National Mod for generations – men could potentially sing in a women’s choir, and singers would finally be encouraged to dance on stage.

An Comunn Gaidhealach (ACG) is consulting choirs on a sweeping range of changes it hopes will revitalise its annual competition programme and encourage more people to use the  Gaelic language.

The Royal National Mod is held in various locations across Scotland every October.

The proposals include a break from a long-held tradition of no musical accompaniment or dancing during competitions.

Dancing and singing could bring Mod changes

If the proposals are accepted – choirs will be able to sing, and dance – and generally look as though they are enjoying themselves.

In a statement a spokeswoman for ACG said: “This is the first time in 100 years practical steps forward have been taken to review the structure of these competitions.

“With this comes a great opportunity to ensure the format is reflective of our Gaelic community and more inclusive, whilst still upholding the tradition, advancing Gaelic competence and ensuring the competitions’ longevity for future generations.”

There are more than 40 Gaelic choirs in Scotland, and dozens more spread across the globe.

John Joe MacNeil is one of the An Comunn Gaidhealach board members who is discussing the changes.
John Joe MacNeil is one of the An Comunn Gaidhealach board members who is discussing the changes. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

If approved, changes would come into force by the Fort William Royal National Mod in October 2025.

In a letter to choirs, James Graham – ACG’s chief executive, and ACG vice-chairperson John Hoe MacNeil said there was a “real opportunity for change on the horizon”.

Inspired by the engagement of other native language competitions such as the National Eisteddfod festival in Wales, Oireachtas na Samhna, Derry International Choral
Festival and the International Choir Festival in Estonia, they hope more people will be encouraged to take part in future.

What changes are being consulted on by the Gaelic body?

While sweeping changes are being proposed, particularly for the makeup of choral competitions and group performances, ACG is keen to point out that nothing will be decided until after the consultation closes on March 29, and a paper has been presented to its board of directors.

The proposals include:

    • A move away from titling competition “male and female” towards referencing the types of voices required in the competition. For example, a woman with a tenor voice could take part in a competition that was previously for men only. The consultation document reads: “In line with our equality and diversity policy, the language going forward will be “Soprano and Alto Voices, and Tenor and Bass Voices. This does not exclude other voice ranges such as baritone.”
    • Every year choirs will be asked to detail each member of the choir and their level of Gaelic competence.
    • An Comunn will ask for the choir’s strategy for developing language across the choir community – for example – weekly language classes before rehearsals.
    • Choral competitions would move to a performance-based and “more holistic approach to adjudicating”.
    • Additional awards will be created such as – best creative performance, best new song etc.
    • While there will be options for prescribed songs for choirs – there will be a move to a “programme of work” of up to 12 minutes and four songs in some competitions.
    • Choirs and quartets can be accompanied by music for at least one of its choral arrangements- breaking tradition with acappella singing.
    • A mixed choir competition will be introduced on a Thursday – for choirs not competing in the premier former Lovat and Tullibardine and Margrat Duncan competitions.
Women could soon sing in former male voice choirs.
Women could soon sing in former male voice choirs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
  • An acapella competition would be introduced for groups of five to 10 singers of any music style, and choreography is encouraged.
  • A Celtic choir competition of more than 11 singers in any language from Gaelic, Irish, Welsh, Breton, Manx or Cornish.
  • Premier choir competitions on a Friday will be divided by the number of members in choirs – for example, mixed choirs of at least 35 voices and over  – will be asked to sing a 12-minute programme with a maximum of four songs (at the moment there is one prescribed and one own choice piece).
  • Music from other genres including classical, barbershop, musicals
    translated into Gaelic and sung in Gaelic will be encouraged.
  • Performances can include creative dance, body percussion or anything that adds to the performance.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Google Maps screenshot showing Kincorth Land
'Fatality waiting to happen': Resident raises concerns about 'broken' lift at Kincorth high rise
Charity Somebody Cares wants to breathe new life into Wellington House.
Somebody Cares: Charity wants to save £6m Aberdeen office block from demolition
Martin Forgie was placed on the sex offenders register. Image: Facebook
Drunk man who sexually assaulted TikTok teen told he's lucky to avoid prison sentence
Trains are impacted between Aberdeen and the south
Disruption to train services to Aberdeen after sleeper service breaks down
Police in attendance at Seafield Road
Man, 60, in critical condition after being struck by car in Seafield Road
Marischal College is too big for the council. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Half-empty' Marischal College council HQ could be leased out to 'big business' tenants
The arts, a cinema group and old schools all benefitted from a boost as the council set its budget. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Aberdeen budget: Who were the winners in crucial cash talks?
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Sheriff bans Aberdeen alcoholic from drinking for a year
Rona Kostulin, of Pinsent Masons.
Law firm beefs up Aberdeen energy property team
The 30,817sq ft of quayside development space up for grabs in Fraserburgh. Image: Fraserburgh Harbour
Fraserburgh Harbour seeks new tenants as £278 million upgrade plans take shape