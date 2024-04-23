Frank McGettrick thankful for Lossiemouth opportunity after stepping down – with Coasters set to discuss next steps

Frank McGettrick has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to manage Lossiemouth after stepping down as Coasters boss.

The former Buckie Thistle coach took over at Grant Park in May of last year and guided Lossie to 15th in the Breedon Highland League this season.

McGettrick is set to undergo a knee replacement next month and feels he wouldn’t be able to give Lossie his full commitment at the start of next term.

The 63-year-old said: “It was a really difficult decision to step down because I’ve really enjoyed being manager of Lossiemouth.

“There’s an excellent group of players at the club, who have given me everything.

“The coaches Ian Campbell, Scott Campbell and Tony Ross have been great to work with.

“I also need to thank the chairman Alan McIntosh for giving me the opportunity in the first place and for his support throughout the season.

“Anything I do I want to give it 100% and with my operation coming up I won’t be able to give the commitment required next season.”

Replacement plan yet to be formulated

Lossie chairman Alan McIntosh revealed there is no succession plan in place yet.

He added: “Frank’s done a great job and he’s been totally committed to the club.

“We’re going to discuss the future and decide which direction we want to go in next.

“We’ve got our squad under contract and we’ve got players identified that we want to bring in. We want to ensure the club is in a good place for the new manager coming in.

“Ian, Scott and Tony are staying with the club, a new manager might want to change things depending on who comes in.

“But those three know what the club is about and they’re good people to have here.”