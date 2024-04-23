Frank McGettrick thankful for Lossiemouth opportunity after stepping down – with Coasters set to discuss next steps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Frank McGettrick thankful for Lossiemouth opportunity after stepping down – with Coasters set to discuss next steps

McGettrick guided the Grant Park side to a 15th placed finish in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.

Frank McGettrick has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to manage Lossiemouth after stepping down as Coasters boss.

The former Buckie Thistle coach took over at Grant Park in May of last year and guided Lossie to 15th in the Breedon Highland League this season.

McGettrick is set to undergo a knee replacement next month and feels he wouldn’t be able to give Lossie his full commitment at the start of next term.

The 63-year-old said: “It was a really difficult decision to step down because I’ve really enjoyed being manager of Lossiemouth.

“There’s an excellent group of players at the club, who have given me everything.

“The coaches Ian Campbell, Scott Campbell and Tony Ross have been great to work with.

“I also need to thank the chairman Alan McIntosh for giving me the opportunity in the first place and for his support throughout the season.

“Anything I do I want to give it 100% and with my operation coming up I won’t be able to give the commitment required next season.”

Replacement plan yet to be formulated

Lossie chairman Alan McIntosh revealed there is no succession plan in place yet.

He added: “Frank’s done a great job and he’s been totally committed to the club.

“We’re going to discuss the future and decide which direction we want to go in next.

“We’ve got our squad under contract and we’ve got players identified that we want to bring in. We want to ensure the club is in a good place for the new manager coming in.

“Ian, Scott and Tony are staying with the club, a new manager might want to change things depending on who comes in.

“But those three know what the club is about and they’re good people to have here.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly title race finale special – Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Fraserburgh highlights

More from Highland League

Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final: Your ultimate preview as Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos…
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
'I’m so happy with the experiences I’ve had' - Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie reflects on…
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly title race finale special - Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and…
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
Title triumph extra special for Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
Highland League reaction: Brechin City and Fraserburgh miss out on title glory on dramatic…
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
Highland League: Frank McGettrick steps down as Lossiemouth manager
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry savours Highland League title triumph after being so close to…
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
Buckie Thistle win the Highland League on a dramatic final day
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Fraserburgh take title…
Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
Steven Mackay opens up on Nairn County departure