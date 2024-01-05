David Ross: Be on the lookout for financial scams, however legitimate they may appear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Ross: Be on the lookout for financial scams, however legitimate they may appear

Digital descendants of Dickensian pickpockets are after more than the odd wallet or handkerchief.

If an email from a stranger sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Image: Thx4Stock team/Shutterstock
If an email from a stranger sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Image: Thx4Stock team/Shutterstock
By David Ross

Exciting news arrived in the form of an email from the USA.

It read: “I am Mrs Becky Bell of Auburn, Washington who won the $754,550,826 Million Powerball Jackpot on February 6, 2023. To show my appreciation to God, myself and my family are donating $750,000 to 20 people, hence you are getting this email… Reply to this email for more information and how to receive the donation. ”

Then came a letter through the post from the Chong Hing Bank in Hong Kong. It was from one Frederick Hoi Ji Ying.

He explained: “Your contact information was obtained from the United Kingdom records while searching for a relation to my deceased client, Engr. Romano Ross, a British oil and Estate Magnate with the same surname as yours who lived in Hong Kong for over three decades.

“He died of a heart attack a year after the demise of his wife and two children in an auto crash. Before his demise, he deposited the sum of US$ 69, 500, 240.00 placed under the management of our bank…”

A simple email would put me on the list of potential inheritors. But, intrigued as I was by the possibility of unimaginable wealth, I haven’t responded. Alarm bells rang. The name Romano doesn’t feature prominently in Clan Ross.

Meanwhile, there really was a Mrs Becky Bell who won the Powerball in Washington last year. But there are internet warnings that after her name was published, it was dubbed onto the scam emails designed to rip off those who rush to respond.

Digital descendants of Dickensian pickpockets

These are examples of the ingenuity of people who wish to enrich themselves at our expense; digital descendants of Dickensian pickpockets, although they are after more than the odd wallet or handkerchief.

Many use the phone. I used to get calls from people claiming to be from Microsoft. They urgently needed to get control of my PC. I would always politely explain that the computer was the property of my employer, so I could not help.

One of these callers was obviously having a hard day’s scamming, as he immediately responded by inviting me to perform an anatomically impossible act. When I said this rather suggested he was a criminal, he repeated the invitation.

From inheritance to lottery wins, scammers are always coming up with new ruses. Image : Yui Mok/PA Wire

An old friend of mine who lives on one of the remoter Northern Isles likes to engage scammers in conversation about their education and the like. One claimed to be calling from Silicon Valley, California, so my friend asked him to describe the weather outside, given he was in the midst of winter darkness. As one would expect, it was apparently brilliant sunshine – but at 2am?

Scammers often find a way. My credit card was used to book an expensive restaurant in New York a week before Christmas. I was informed of the suspicious activity by a text. But was that a scam? No, my card had to be cancelled.

This country seems to aid the rich becoming richer

The conviction amongst some that they should share in others’ wealth has a long history. Some of it enshrined in law. Take the recent Guardian story that King Charles is profiting from the deaths of thousands of people in the north-west of England. Their assets are secretly being used to upgrade a commercial property empire managed by his hereditary estate, the Duchy of Lancaster.

Financial assets known as bona vacantia, owned by people who died without a will or known next of kin, are collected by the duchy in England and by somebody called the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer (KLTR) in Scotland.

The Guardian calculated that over the last 10 years, more than £60 million had been collected in this way. It challenged the long-standing claim that, after deducting costs, bona vacantia revenues were donated to charities.

The Guardian recently reported that financial assets belonging to people who died without a will have been used to pay for renovations at properties owned by King Charles and rented out for profit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Only a small percentage of these revenues is reportedly being given to charity, and internal duchy documents reveal “how funds are secretly being used to finance the renovation of properties that are owned by the King and rented out for profit.”

Is the KLTR doing the same here? At a time when our public services are at breaking point, surely all revenues should be going to the public purse, and not be adding to already huge royal wealth?

But this country seems to aid the rich becoming richer. It has been estimated that even in the 15th century, around half the area of Scotland was still common land, mostly in the form of “commonties”.

These were large areas of land which the people of a parish could use, not least to access fuel and food. But, one way or another (read Andy Wightman’s book The Poor Had No Lawyers), neighbouring landowners got their hands on most of it by the start of the 19th century.

This leads neatly on to the urgent need for real land reform, but I seem to have run out of space…

David Ross is a veteran Highland journalist and author

More from Columnists

A stubborn mouth ulcer stuck with Moreen during 2023. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Health scares big and small are terrifying to go through
If you don't feel ready to venture out into the new year quite yet, that's OK. Image: New Africa/Shutterstock
Erica Munro: Why not embrace your urge to stay small and cosy until spring…
Pedestrians in Taiwanese capital city Taipei pass by an image of Chinese revolutionary statesman, Sun Yat-sen. Image: Wiktor Dabkowski/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Fiona Rintoul: Across the world, island nations are wilfully misunderstood by big, burly neighbours
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: New oil and gas projects don't mean us backsliding on green energy
Locals welcome 2024 on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the deforestation rate fell by over 50% last year. Image: Wagner Vilas/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Reasons to be optimistic as we enter 2024
Do you have a favourite kind of harbour bollard? Image: Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Let's agree to fully appreciate bollards in 2024
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron.
Liz Cameron: Reset done, now it's full steam ahead Team Scotland
Journalist Esther Rantzen has stage IV lung cancer and has said she is considering dying on her own terms at an assisted dying facility. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA
David Knight: Everyone deserves a dignified death - but doctors still know best
Bucksburn swimming pool must now undergo refurbishment before it will be fit for public use again, following the council U-turn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: Council's 2024 resolution must be to listen to people of Aberdeen
Rail passengers stranded at Stonehaven station on December 27 due to flooding and stormy weather. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: More warnings were needed for white-knuckle Storm Gerrit

Conversation