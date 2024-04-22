Chris Deerin: What is the SNP getting out of coalition deal with Greens?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Deerin: What is the SNP getting out of coalition deal with Greens?

It feels more than a little ironic that it is the Greens who are now considering an early departure from their SNP partnership.

Scottish Greens co-leaders, Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
By Chris Deerin

By tradition, it’s the smaller party that suffers from entering into a coalition.

The little guy gets bullied by the big guy, emerges bruised and battered, and pays a heavy electoral price.

The Lib Dems still haven’t recovered from their decision to join up with David Cameron’s Conservatives in 2010. The deal between the two, which saw Nick Clegg junk his opposition to university tuition fees and sign up to the Tory programme of austerity, ruined the Lib Dems’ reputation on the left and, more broadly, undermined voter trust.

In 2010, the party had 57 seats. Today, it has just 11, and struggles for national attention and relevance. The SNP, for now at least, has replaced it as the UK’s third largest party.

The Scottish Greens seem to be proving an exception to this rule, though. They entered coalition with the Nats at Holyrood in August 2021, under the Bute House Agreement, which gave the tiny party, with its eight MSPs, the keys to government in the form of ministerial jobs for its co-leaders.

Ever since, Patrick Harvie has been minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, and Lorna Slater minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity. Impeccable job titles for Green politicians. You’ll no doubt have your own views about how they have performed.

Joining a government that had already been in office for 14 years was a risk. The SNP’s popularity has entered something of a tailspin following the departure of Nicola Sturgeon and her replacement by Humza Yousaf. There’s a growing sense that Scotland has had quite enough of this administration and needs a refresh.

Then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) welcomes Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Bute House in Edinburgh, following their government ministerial appointments in 2021. Image: PA

The Greens have been enthusiastic contributors to this decline – if Harvie has delivered active travel, it is in the direction of the opposition benches for Yousaf and Co. Much of what has gone wrong has been down to the pursuit of a heavy-handed and half-baked agenda that seems to owe more to the radical values of the coalition’s smaller party than it does to the long, pragmatic traditions of the larger one. From the ill-fated gender recognition reform to the catastrophic bottle return scheme, a Green hand can usually be seen behind a crisis.

And, yet, it appears that, come the Holyrood election in 2026, the SNP will take the blame, and the fall. Polls suggest the Greens will retain their current numbers in the Scottish parliament – they might even go up a bit if they can pull in left-wing, pro-independence voters who are sick of the Nats and can’t bring themselves to support Labour or Alba, the latest vehicle for Alex Salmond’s ego.

Yousaf has doubled down when he should have got out

It feels more than a little ironic, therefore, as well as being highly amusing, that it is the Greens who are now considering an early departure from the partnership. A meeting has been called next month to debate the future of the coalition, after party members revolted over the government’s decision to scrap its target of reducing carbon emissions by 75% by 2030.

Given that Yousaf has bent over backwards to accommodate the Greens and their often extreme and unpopular policies, it is delicious that it is the latter who are openly worried about collateral reputational damage from remaining linked to the Nats. One member was quoted yesterday saying that “there is the possibility that Humza Yousaf will go after the UK general election. So would it make more sense for us to leave now and repair any reputational damage that we’ve had within the next two years, or wait and be potentially kicked out of government by whoever becomes first minister?”

As with so much else since he has taken office, Yousaf seems to be losing control of this issue

As with so much else since he has taken office, Yousaf seems to be losing control of this issue. At the outset of his leadership, he had the opportunity for a reset of government that would have involved rescinding the Bute House Agreement, ditching much of the policy baggage left behind by Sturgeon, and governing as a minority party focused on public services and the economy. There were plenty of senior people in the SNP who wanted him to do just that.

Instead, the FM doubled down on the inter-party love affair, rarely missing an opportunity to talk up the importance of the coalition, even as his personal poll ratings slide downwards. At the weekend, he was still insisting he “really values” the power-sharing deal.

SNP is curtailed by its junior partner

The Greens, somehow, have the SNP dancing on the end of a wire. Yousaf’s inability to show firm leadership, and his almost craven approach to maintaining the coalition, leaves him and his party looking weak and lacking autonomy.

For the sake of a majority at Holyrood, the Nats’ freedom of movement is curtailed by their junior partner. The Bute House Agreement was also intended to advance the case for independence. That has hardly worked out, either.

One is left wondering what, any longer, is in this deal for the SNP? And speculating about just how much the real-world damage is outweighing any theoretical benefits. It is the Greens who are showing independent spirit and pursuing their own self-interests. The tail consistently wags the dog, and the dog looks ever more cowed and flea-bitten.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

