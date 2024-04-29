SNP’s John Swinney becomes favourite to replace Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP’s John Swinney becomes favourite to replace Humza Yousaf

Former deputy first minister John Swinney told reporters he is considering carefully whether he should run to become the next SNP leader.

By Alasdair Clark
John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

John Swinney says he is considering a run to replace Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and first minister, with senior figures across the party rallying behind him.

Speaking in London after Mr Yousaf announced his resignation, Mr Swinney said he was giving “very careful consideration” after being “overwhelmed” by requests from colleagues to stand.

The former deputy first minister refused to rule himself into the race definitively, saying: “I am giving that issue very active consideration. It’s likely I’ll have more to say that in the days to come.

“I have got lots of things to think about. There’s the whole question of my family. I have to make sure I do the right thing by my family, they are precious to me.

Mr Swinney served for over a decade as a government minister, including as deputy first minister. Image: PA

“And I have to do the right thing by my party and my country.”

The Courier understands a number of senior SNP figures have spoken with Mr Swinney directly in the last day or so urging him to consider taking over.

He has also emerged as the odd-on favourite for gamblers, with his odds cut from 2/1 to the clear odds-on 4/7 favourite on Monday afternoon.

A senior party source said Mr Swinney would have huge support as a candidate who can unite the party and deliver on people’s priorities

“John holds respect across the chamber and is a serious politician for serious times,” they said.

The party’s current depute leader Keith Brown has already endorsed Mr Swinney, alongside Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who said there was “only one person with the experience required for the role”.

John Swinney was previously leader of the party. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Asked about the end of the Bute House Agreement that prompted Mr Yousaf’s resignation, Mr Swinney said there was “quite clearly strains” in the deal between the Greens and the SNP.

But he added: “It’s important that these issues are considered carefully. I spent a large amount of time in government doing exactly that in the past.

“It’s important those are the values that are brought to how we deal with other political parties, particularly now the SNP will be a minority government.

“The Scottish Government in the years ahead will have to find agreement with people of other persuasions. You can’t pass a budget without a majority in parliament.”

Fife’s Jenny Gilruth gets behind John Swinney

Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth has thrown also thrown her support behind Mt Swinney to be next First Minister.

The endorsement comes one day after her own name was floated as a potential successor to Mr Yousaf, with supporters said to have been phoning round parliamentarians to canvas opinion.

In a statement on Monday, she wrote: “John Swinney is the best choice to be Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader.

“I will be strongly supporting him if, as I hope, he chooses to run.”

No other candidates have formally declared there interest, but there is speculation former leadership hopeful Kate Forbes could be considering a run.

Ms Forbes, who lost out narrowly to Humza Yousaf in last year’s contest, has support from former SNP ministers Fergus Ewing and Alex Neil as well as MP Joanna Cherry.

READ MORE:

More from Scottish politics

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks during a press conference at Bute House, his official residence in Edinburgh where he said he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister, avoiding having to face a no confidence vote in his leadership. Mr Yousaf's premiership has been hanging by a thread since he ended the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens last week. Picture date: Monday April 29, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Yousaf. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf’s rollercoaster timeline as he quits as First Minister
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Humza Yousaf resigns as first minister
CR0048014, Alasdair Clark, Dundee. Humza Yousaf is visiting a housing development on Derby St, Dundee. Picture Shows; Humza Yousaf visit to the Derby Street housing development and press melee asking about his future as First Minister, Hill Street, Dundee, 26th April 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf 'preparing to quit' as First Minister
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Who is Jenny Gilruth? SNP education boss being touted as potential leader
Minister for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth arrives for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
SNP's Jenny Gilruth being touted as potential next first minister
'We can only dream': Glenshee boss criticises money ‘wasted’ on Cairngorm railway
Humza Yousaf in Dundee
Humza Yousaf retreats to Dundee - but vows to struggle on as first minister
Humza Yousaf's future as first minister is in doubt. Image: PA.
SNP-Green split: From 'happy day' to betrayal, north and north-east reacts to end of…
2
Humza Yousaf says he remains committed to dualling the A9 but has a obligation to use public money wisely. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A96 dualling: Humza Yousaf sticks with climate review pause despite ditching Greens
Scottish Greens co-leaders, Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
Campbell Gunn: Humza Yousaf's decision to dump the Greens shows strength, not weakness
2

Conversation