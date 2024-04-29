SNP’s John Swinney becomes favourite to replace Humza Yousaf

John Swinney says he is considering a run to replace Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and first minister, with senior figures across the party rallying behind him.

Speaking in London after Mr Yousaf announced his resignation, Mr Swinney said he was giving “very careful consideration” after being “overwhelmed” by requests from colleagues to stand.

The former deputy first minister refused to rule himself into the race definitively, saying: “I am giving that issue very active consideration. It’s likely I’ll have more to say that in the days to come.

“I have got lots of things to think about. There’s the whole question of my family. I have to make sure I do the right thing by my family, they are precious to me.

“And I have to do the right thing by my party and my country.”

The Courier understands a number of senior SNP figures have spoken with Mr Swinney directly in the last day or so urging him to consider taking over.

He has also emerged as the odd-on favourite for gamblers, with his odds cut from 2/1 to the clear odds-on 4/7 favourite on Monday afternoon.

A senior party source said Mr Swinney would have huge support as a candidate who can unite the party and deliver on people’s priorities

“John holds respect across the chamber and is a serious politician for serious times,” they said.

The party’s current depute leader Keith Brown has already endorsed Mr Swinney, alongside Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who said there was “only one person with the experience required for the role”.

Asked about the end of the Bute House Agreement that prompted Mr Yousaf’s resignation, Mr Swinney said there was “quite clearly strains” in the deal between the Greens and the SNP.

But he added: “It’s important that these issues are considered carefully. I spent a large amount of time in government doing exactly that in the past.

“It’s important those are the values that are brought to how we deal with other political parties, particularly now the SNP will be a minority government.

“The Scottish Government in the years ahead will have to find agreement with people of other persuasions. You can’t pass a budget without a majority in parliament.”

Fife’s Jenny Gilruth gets behind John Swinney

Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth has thrown also thrown her support behind Mt Swinney to be next First Minister.

The endorsement comes one day after her own name was floated as a potential successor to Mr Yousaf, with supporters said to have been phoning round parliamentarians to canvas opinion.

In a statement on Monday, she wrote: “John Swinney is the best choice to be Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader.

“I will be strongly supporting him if, as I hope, he chooses to run.”

No other candidates have formally declared there interest, but there is speculation former leadership hopeful Kate Forbes could be considering a run.

Ms Forbes, who lost out narrowly to Humza Yousaf in last year’s contest, has support from former SNP ministers Fergus Ewing and Alex Neil as well as MP Joanna Cherry.

