Kate Forbes’ supporters tell Highlands MSP to stand again as SNP leader as factions form

Highlands MSP Kate Forbes came close in the last SNP leadership contest, and her supporters move quickly to put her forward again when Humza Yousaf announced he is quitting as first minister.

Within hours of the resignation on Monday, SNP stalwart John Swinney became the clear favourite.

But sources close to Ms Forbes said she is “actively considering” joining the race again.

Ms Forbes came close to beating Mr Yousaf in last year’s SNP leadership race, despite one insider saying she had the “entire SNP apparatus against her”.

And the Highland MSP could have a similar fight on her hands if she choses to stand, with SNP figures lining up in their droves to support Mr Swinney.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has thrown her support behind Mr Swinney to be next first minister, along with deputy SNP leader Keith Brown.

And SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, understood to have influenced Mr Yousaf’s decision to ditch the Scottish Greens, also supports the Perthshire MSP.

‘Kate should lead’

But there are others within the party who favour more of a fundamental reset.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing said Ms Forbes should lead the SNP.

The SNP rebel said: “Kate Forbes is by far and away the person who can best lead Scotland. She nearly won in the last contest and has won respect and support of a great many people. I have been inundated with message of support for her.

“In particular she has the qualities of character required to deal with minority government, by working with others main parties.

“Kate should lead the SNP. I believe her time has come.

“To choose any other candidate would be seen as a sop to and kow towing to the Green parties who have now rightly been evicted from government.”

Former SNP minister Alex Neil described Ms Forbes as an “outstanding candidate” to take on the role of first minister.

He said: “All the polls show Kate can attract voters back to the SNP, and new voters to the SNP.

“If we go back to the old faces, that would be the worst thing we can do. Having said that, I think she would be wise to bring in people like Neil Gray, Jenny Gilruth, and Mairi McAllan, to present a united front to the electorate.”

Former SNP government minister Aileen Campbell posted on social media that she would like to see Ms Forbes return to a role in government.

She was previously the finance secretary and built up a reputation in working with the business community.

And SNP MP Joanna Cherry said while Mr Swinney is “hugely respected” across the party, the SNP “needs a complete reset”.

She added: “We must go forward not backwards. Kate (Forbes) was right when she said that continuity would not cut it. The next leader must deliver change.”

‘Politics of the past’

However, there are concerns Ms Forbes’ appointment would anger the more progressive wing of the party.

Her personal views on social issues such as abortion and equal marriage were criticised during the last leadership contest.

While some say she has the ability to work with other parties, it is likely the Scottish Greens will find a Forbes government more difficult.

Guy Ingerson, Green candidate for Aberdeen South in the next general election, said it would represent a return to “the politics of the past”.

Whereas he thinks Mr Swinney has the ability to reach across political divides.

Fatima Joji, an SNP councillor in Aberdeenshire, supports Mr Swinney as the next leader, who she described as a “unifying candidate”.

But said the last leadership election result, in which Ms Forbes secured 48% of votes from party members, shows the support that exists for her in the party.

Ms Joji added: “I’m a person of faith as well. I never put my faith into policy decisions.

“It’s up to her to communicate to people and make clear why she is the best option.”

David Birkett, convener of the SNP’s Peterhead branch, who voted for Mr Yousaf in the last contest, is open to hearing what Ms Forbes can offer.

He said: “I think she was treated badly during the leadership contest.

“And I have not seen any evidence of when she was a government minister, going against progressive policies.

“I would listen who anyone brave enough to stick their head above the parapet.”