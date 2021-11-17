Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: We don’t want a dictatorship

By P&J readers
November 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Sir, – It has been reported that the Scottish ministers are to vote on making temporary special powers – which they introduced for the pandemic – permanent, without being voted on by the Scottish Parliament.

Apparently, these are now to include other powers, such as releasing prisoners after serving a third of their sentence.

What kind of message does that send to criminals and victims? I believe that all directorial powers should only be through a free parliamentary vote – not whipped. In my opinion, if these “executive decisions” continue to be made, it wont be too long before we have a dictatorship.

After all, every Scottish major service is currently controlled from the Central Belt.

JH

Why is Lego exception to plastics rule?

Sir, – I read with great interest in yesterday’s paper that they have built a Christmas tree using 400,000 pieces of Lego.

I find it astonishing that, in this day and age, when we are being told that plastic is one of the biggest polluters of our rivers and oceans – causing untold damage to wildlife – that Lego is seen to be perfectly acceptable to everyone.

It has recently been voted as the best toy ever, has theme parks in its honour and even movies made about it. How many billions of these tiny plastic pieces have been sent to landfill or flushed down bath plugholes, ending up in our sewage system?

It is a crazy world where you get shouted down by environmentalists if you use a plastic bag or don’t recycle all of your plastic containers and yet Lego is fine.

Hugh Millar, Castlegreen Road, Thurso.

 

