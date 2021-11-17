Readers’ letters: We don’t want a dictatorship

Sir, – It has been reported that the Scottish ministers are to vote on making temporary special powers – which they introduced for the pandemic – permanent, without being voted on by the Scottish Parliament.

Apparently, these are now to include other powers, such as releasing prisoners after serving a third of their sentence.

What kind of message does that send to criminals and victims? I believe that all directorial powers should only be through a free parliamentary vote – not whipped. In my opinion, if these “executive decisions” continue to be made, it wont be too long before we have a dictatorship.

After all, every Scottish major service is currently controlled from the Central Belt.

JH

Why is Lego exception to plastics rule?

Sir, – I read with great interest in yesterday’s paper that they have built a Christmas tree using 400,000 pieces of Lego.

I find it astonishing that, in this day and age, when we are being told that plastic is one of the biggest polluters of our rivers and oceans – causing untold damage to wildlife – that Lego is seen to be perfectly acceptable to everyone.

It has recently been voted as the best toy ever, has theme parks in its honour and even movies made about it. How many billions of these tiny plastic pieces have been sent to landfill or flushed down bath plugholes, ending up in our sewage system?

It is a crazy world where you get shouted down by environmentalists if you use a plastic bag or don’t recycle all of your plastic containers and yet Lego is fine.

Hugh Millar, Castlegreen Road, Thurso.