Readers’ letters: Car-free future for Union Street

I have read with interest the correspondence with regards Union Street.

They all seem to be missing an important point.

It is a problem with transportation not only in Union Street but in the whole of Aberdeenshire.

The mode of personal transport for decades has been the motor car.

For various reasons the car will become less and less accessible as the next few decades roll by.

To build an integrated public transport system will take a mountain of money as big as Ben Nevis but the choice is simple.

Accept the car is on its way out and build for the future or accept a reduced standard of living.

Planning will have to reverse the trend for dispersed sites around the city’s perimeter.

Here, Union Street can be pivotal as the central hub of a modern public transport system and service provision.

But I won’t hold my breath.

Dave Bashforth

Casting a good view

I recently had the misfortune to break my arm. I phoned 111 and was given an appointment at A&E. I was seen on time, had two X-rays, an impacted fracture reset (ouch) and a cast put on and discharged within four hours of my appointment.

Excellent treatment from cheery staff. Well done to all and my sincere thanks.

So many complaints about our NHS but nothing but praise from me. I was not aware of anyone waiting extreme lengths of time for treatment.

Rab Hutcheon