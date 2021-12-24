Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Car-free future for Union Street

By EE readers
December 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
I have read with interest the correspondence with regards Union Street.

They all seem to be missing an important point.

It is a problem with transportation not only in Union Street but in the whole of Aberdeenshire.

The mode of personal transport for decades has been the motor car.

For various reasons the car will become less and less accessible as the next few decades roll by.

To build an integrated public transport system will take a mountain of money as big as Ben Nevis but the choice is simple.

Accept the car is on its way out and build for the future or accept a reduced standard of living.

Planning will have to reverse the trend for dispersed sites around the city’s perimeter.

Here, Union Street can be pivotal as the central hub of a modern public transport system and service provision.

But I won’t hold my breath.

Dave Bashforth

Casting a good view

I recently had the misfortune to break my arm. I phoned 111 and was given an appointment at A&E. I was seen on time, had two X-rays, an impacted fracture reset (ouch) and a cast put on and discharged within four hours of my appointment.

Excellent treatment from cheery staff. Well done to all and my sincere thanks.

So many complaints about our NHS but nothing but praise from me. I was not aware of anyone waiting extreme lengths of time for treatment.

Rab Hutcheon

