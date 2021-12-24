Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Alliance will bring net-zero – to our homes

By P&J readers
December 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Sir, – The alliance of SNP and Greens’ intention to have impoverished bill-payers thermostats reach the mythical net-zero has almost arrived.

In the depths of winter on Sunday, December 19 2021, 7.40am GMT, the entire contribution from renewables to the National Grid was as follows:

l Wind – 0.957GW,
l Solar – 0GW,
l Pumped Hydro – 0GW,
l Hydro – 0.518

Better get the firewood and candles in to keep warm before the lights go out.

Yours, soon to be shivering in the dark, George Herraghty, Elgin, Moray.

Gaelic will enrich communities

Sir, – As always, it is a pleasure to read Aonghas Padraig’s (Angus Peter Campbell) writing (Save Gaelic to save our communities) and your readers might be interested to know some more about Bord na Gaidhlig’s work.

Like Aonghas Padraig, Bord na Gaidhlig is strongly of the view that retaining an economically active population in island and rural communities where Gaelic is still spoken by the majority of people is critical.

A key role for us is to draw attention of government and other public bodies to Gaelic development, and this is done through responding to a wide range of consultations, eg housing, ferries, economy, education and human rights.

Bord na Gaidhlig first became aware of Professor O Giollagain’s model of Urras na Gaidhlig (Gaelic Trust) in 2016 through a presentation he gave to Highland Council.
The research for the book referred to in Aonghas Padraig’s column was started in 2017 and culminated in publication several years later, with its recommendation to establish such a model.

As a response to the research, Bord na Gaidhlig and many others engaged in discussions with community representatives about the findings.

From these wide-ranging conversations it was apparent island communities recognised there was much good work under way and they wanted to strengthen and expand those existing structures.

The Bord has demonstrated its support through additional funding for our partners, Comunn na Gaidhlig and Feisean nan Gaidheal, for an increased number of
Gaelic officers.

We established a new collaboration with Community Land Scotland to engage with various island-based trusts and devolve decision-making to the community.  The pandemic’s impact on home working has led to several members of Bord staff being located in the islands and this will continue. This is in addition to several board members who live in the islands.

I trust this provides readers with a useful understanding of ongoing work to support and promote Gaelic in island communities.

Mairi MacInnes, Chairwoman of Bord na Gaidhlig.

Johnson SNP’s Grand Haggis

Sir,– What a master stroke it was for the SNP to infiltrate Boris Johnson into the Conservative Party years ago. When we get our independence he should be the first recipient of the Grand Order of the Haggis.

WA Ross, Broomhill Avenue, Aberdeen.

No one could have bettered Boris

Sir, – After reading all the letters lately about Boris, is it not now time to drop this saga and move on.

I thought politics was for running the country not to squabble over petty subjects.  Just think, if Boris had not jumped into the buying of vaccines before everyone else, this country would be in a worse state than it is now and probably a lot more deaths would have occurred.

My personal opinion is that all the other parties could not have done it better than Boris.

Is it now time to move on into the new year with a brighter outlook and hope the sooner we get to grips with the changing world, we will all be a lot better off?

DA Norman, High Shore, Macduff.

