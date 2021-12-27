Readers’ letters: Taxpayers face dead-end road

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen motorists are very patient as they had to wait more than 20 years for the Aberdeen bypass, but the latest Aberdeen road at the famous Haudagain roundabout has now been delayed six times.

The Scottish Government says the road was delayed owing to the bad weather but it is on target to be built at budgeted cost, which is impossible to believe as the Scottish Government in 14 years have consistently finished all major projects late and well above the original price estimate.

When it comes to spending taxpayers’ money, the Scottish Government can do this on every occasion with great ease.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen

Card says it all

Has anyone else noticed how Nicola Sturgeon’s Christmas Card features the Central Belt and nowhere else?

Representations of landmarks in Edinburgh and Glasgow and that’s it. Says it all, really.

LH, Aberdeen.

Poor channel

It is almost three years since the BBC Scotland channel was launched.

Hurrah, I thought at the time. Not so now.

In tonight’s five-hour stint (December 21), it broadcasts four hours of repeats.

Little wonder there is so much anger at the BBC licence fee.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Summerhill, Aberdeen.