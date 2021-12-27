Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Taxpayers face dead-end road

By EE readers
December 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen motorists are very patient as they had to wait more than 20 years for the Aberdeen bypass, but the latest Aberdeen road at the famous Haudagain roundabout has now been delayed six times.

The Scottish Government says the road was delayed owing to the bad weather but it is on target to be built at budgeted cost, which is impossible to believe as the Scottish Government in 14 years have consistently finished all major projects late and well above the original price estimate.

When it comes to spending taxpayers’ money, the Scottish Government can do this on every occasion with great ease.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen

Card says it all

Has anyone else noticed how Nicola Sturgeon’s Christmas Card features the Central Belt and nowhere else?

Representations of landmarks in Edinburgh and Glasgow and that’s it. Says it all, really.

LH, Aberdeen.

Poor channel

It is almost three years since the BBC Scotland channel was launched.

Hurrah, I thought at the time. Not so now.

In tonight’s five-hour stint (December 21), it broadcasts four hours of repeats.

Little wonder there is so much anger at the BBC licence fee.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Summerhill, Aberdeen.

