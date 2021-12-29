Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ Letters: We’re doomed! But Frazer was always wrong

By P&J Readers
December 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Sir – I am becoming weary of being bombarded on all fronts by the gloomy predictions about how the Omicron variant will continue to affect our lives with an ever-increasing load of restrictions being imposed.

It is in light relief I await the occasion when that notoriously mournful character from Dad’s Army, the dour Scottish undertaker Private Frazer, portrayed so brilliantly by the late John Laurie, suddenly appears on our screens uttering his memorable phrase: “We’re doomed.”

Thankfully with Covid in mind, his pessimism was always proved to be an overreaction.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

ScotRail’s SNP future dismays me

Sir, – Time is fast approaching when ScotRail will become “SNP rail”. Having already appointed their person in charge, they look set to go.

Not a good start as they have upset the unions with their candidate. I quote Kevin Lindsay, Aslef Scotland organiser, who on hearing the appointment stated: “We need to be getting Scotland back on track with a world-class service that’s affordable and helps meet our climate targets.

“Yet days after announcing fare hikes we learn this crucial appointment has been made of someone with no experience of running the railways.”

Flexing his muscles, he added: “The transport minister must meet with Aslef and other rail unions immediately if our new service is to be prevented from going off the rails.”

His dream of world-class service will never happen when we have unions stuck in the past.

A bit of historical data: no state railway has ever run at a profit and they have always been supported by the long-suffering taxpayer.

Why? Very few rail users could afford the true costs of a ticket.

Given the SNP’s track record this enterprise will be no different.

Over the years the unions have played their part aided and abetted by the politicians of the day. How? When their demands are not met they threaten strikes.

It has been theorised over several years that rail transport should be in the public domain wholly paid for by the taxpayer and the service be completely free of charge to the users.

The concept is not new but will need visionary politicians to implement it.

I’m of an age when soon driving will not be a viable proposition and the thought of using any public transport fills me with dismay.

Finlay G Mackintosh, Forres.

Windpower will be megawatt problem

Sir, – The theoretical capacity of the UK’s metered windfarms is 19,502 MW (megawatts). However, from the start of December 16 to early on December 22, the total generation of these windfarms never exceeded 3,400 MW as the UK and its seas were engulfed in a high pressure weather system.

This was for more than six days. Such a prolonged winter calm spell probably hasn’t happened in over a decade.

Combine this with the fact one of Scotland’s four ancient nuclear reactors recently shut down forever and it is easy to see that Scottish Government policy on energy will be ruinous.

If this six-day windless period were to happen in the not too distant future when all of Scotland’s domestic energy generation will be provided by windfarms, solar panels and a precious tiny amount of hydro, then you can imagine the consequences.

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]