Readers’ Letters: We’re doomed! But Frazer was always wrong

Sir – I am becoming weary of being bombarded on all fronts by the gloomy predictions about how the Omicron variant will continue to affect our lives with an ever-increasing load of restrictions being imposed.

It is in light relief I await the occasion when that notoriously mournful character from Dad’s Army, the dour Scottish undertaker Private Frazer, portrayed so brilliantly by the late John Laurie, suddenly appears on our screens uttering his memorable phrase: “We’re doomed.”

Thankfully with Covid in mind, his pessimism was always proved to be an overreaction.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

ScotRail’s SNP future dismays me

Sir, – Time is fast approaching when ScotRail will become “SNP rail”. Having already appointed their person in charge, they look set to go.

Not a good start as they have upset the unions with their candidate. I quote Kevin Lindsay, Aslef Scotland organiser, who on hearing the appointment stated: “We need to be getting Scotland back on track with a world-class service that’s affordable and helps meet our climate targets.

“Yet days after announcing fare hikes we learn this crucial appointment has been made of someone with no experience of running the railways.”

Flexing his muscles, he added: “The transport minister must meet with Aslef and other rail unions immediately if our new service is to be prevented from going off the rails.”

His dream of world-class service will never happen when we have unions stuck in the past.

A bit of historical data: no state railway has ever run at a profit and they have always been supported by the long-suffering taxpayer.

Why? Very few rail users could afford the true costs of a ticket.

Given the SNP’s track record this enterprise will be no different.

Over the years the unions have played their part aided and abetted by the politicians of the day. How? When their demands are not met they threaten strikes.

It has been theorised over several years that rail transport should be in the public domain wholly paid for by the taxpayer and the service be completely free of charge to the users.

The concept is not new but will need visionary politicians to implement it.

I’m of an age when soon driving will not be a viable proposition and the thought of using any public transport fills me with dismay.

Finlay G Mackintosh, Forres.

Windpower will be megawatt problem

Sir, – The theoretical capacity of the UK’s metered windfarms is 19,502 MW (megawatts). However, from the start of December 16 to early on December 22, the total generation of these windfarms never exceeded 3,400 MW as the UK and its seas were engulfed in a high pressure weather system.

This was for more than six days. Such a prolonged winter calm spell probably hasn’t happened in over a decade.

Combine this with the fact one of Scotland’s four ancient nuclear reactors recently shut down forever and it is easy to see that Scottish Government policy on energy will be ruinous.

If this six-day windless period were to happen in the not too distant future when all of Scotland’s domestic energy generation will be provided by windfarms, solar panels and a precious tiny amount of hydro, then you can imagine the consequences.

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness.