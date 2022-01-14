Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: We need a vote on Union Street change

By EE readers
January 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
I am very angry to read the Granite Mile is to be permanently closed on the say so of only four councillors on a sub-committee.

It is totally crazy and, I think, undemocratic. Union Street in Aberdeen was classed as what Princes Street is to Edinburgh.

I was an Aberdeen city councillor firstly for Donmouth Ward and then for the Multi Member Ward for the whole of Bridge of Don for 18 years from 1999 until I retired aged 77 in 2017.

I still hear loudly from the residents of Bridge of Don that they want Union Street reopened for public transport.

It is a nightmare for passengers and bus drivers having to detour down Market Street and Guild Street with chronic congestion and, most times, the buses are late.

Other cities have their roads on a grid system and can choose other routes but Aberdeen does not have this luxury.

To be fair to everybody I think there should be a vote by all residents of Aberdeen aged 16 and over.

Muriel Jaffrey, Scotstown Gardens, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

£6m not realistic

I see sports reporter Sean Wallace had his General Patton hat on the other day, as he whips up the troops in the Red Army.

Sean is claiming the Dons should get £6 million for no more then a promising youngster.

Sean, Lawrence Shankland goes to Belgian minnows Beerchoot, and is struggling, and will no doubt come back to the coziness of the Scottish leagues, tail firmly between the legs.

Nathan Patterson has still to show he can oust Everton’s right backs, and compete in a league that is a far higher standard than our own – Everton are, frankly, serial under-achievers.

Andrew Lamb,West Road, Fraserburgh.

 

