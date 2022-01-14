Readers’ letters: We need a vote on Union Street change

An error occurred. Please try again.

I am very angry to read the Granite Mile is to be permanently closed on the say so of only four councillors on a sub-committee.

It is totally crazy and, I think, undemocratic. Union Street in Aberdeen was classed as what Princes Street is to Edinburgh.

I was an Aberdeen city councillor firstly for Donmouth Ward and then for the Multi Member Ward for the whole of Bridge of Don for 18 years from 1999 until I retired aged 77 in 2017.

I still hear loudly from the residents of Bridge of Don that they want Union Street reopened for public transport.

It is a nightmare for passengers and bus drivers having to detour down Market Street and Guild Street with chronic congestion and, most times, the buses are late.

Other cities have their roads on a grid system and can choose other routes but Aberdeen does not have this luxury.

To be fair to everybody I think there should be a vote by all residents of Aberdeen aged 16 and over.

Muriel Jaffrey, Scotstown Gardens, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

£6m not realistic

I see sports reporter Sean Wallace had his General Patton hat on the other day, as he whips up the troops in the Red Army.

Sean is claiming the Dons should get £6 million for no more then a promising youngster.

Sean, Lawrence Shankland goes to Belgian minnows Beerchoot, and is struggling, and will no doubt come back to the coziness of the Scottish leagues, tail firmly between the legs.

Nathan Patterson has still to show he can oust Everton’s right backs, and compete in a league that is a far higher standard than our own – Everton are, frankly, serial under-achievers.

Andrew Lamb,West Road, Fraserburgh.