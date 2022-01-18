Readers’ letters: Time to rework fireworks laws

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The death of someone/something you love seems to trigger the reason for changes in circumstances and law.

The recent death of Tango, a horse highlights the selling of fireworks willy-nilly to irresponsible idiots who set them off with no regard for the elderly, cats, dogs and other animals.

The Scottish Government wants to pass strict new laws bringing in restrictions on sales including having to get a permit to buy fireworks, and safety courses. Unfortunately the sale of fireworks are reserved to Westminster.

I don’t always agree with Scottish Government ideas but this time I feel that this is a trivial transfer of power from Westminster but a big issue to aim for the improvement in the sale and safe use of fireworks in Scotland.

Personally I don’t care if no fireworks are sold because the majority of us would have a quiet time.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

View may cost ward

I put it to you that Jenny Laing’s continuous fronting up over the Union Street pedestrianisation will ultimately cost her her ward at the next council elections.

Like Willie Young before her, she is too eager to be on the news rather than getting on with the job of doing what the majority of Aberdonians want, which is central Union Street at least reopened to buses and taxis.

What is the point of pedestrianising an area which frankly, apart from Primark, has no shops?

Willie Young should be a reminder to Ms Laing what becomes of Aberdeen city councillors who get above their station.

Steve Cunningham, Turnberry Crescent, Aberdeen.