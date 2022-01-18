Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Time to rework fireworks laws

By EE readers
January 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Offshore worker Claire Buchanan and her horse Tango

The death of someone/something you love seems to trigger the reason for changes in circumstances and law.

The recent death of Tango, a horse highlights the selling of fireworks willy-nilly to irresponsible idiots who set them off with no regard for the elderly, cats, dogs and other animals.

The Scottish Government wants to pass strict new laws bringing in restrictions on sales including having to get a permit to buy fireworks, and safety courses. Unfortunately the sale of fireworks are reserved to Westminster.

I don’t always agree with Scottish Government ideas but this time I feel that this is a trivial transfer of power from Westminster but a big issue to aim for the improvement in the sale and safe use of fireworks in Scotland.

Personally I don’t care if no fireworks are sold because the majority of us would have a quiet time.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

View may cost ward

I put it to you that Jenny Laing’s continuous fronting up over the Union Street pedestrianisation will ultimately cost her her ward at the next council elections.

Like Willie Young before her, she is too eager to be on the news rather than getting on with the job of doing what the majority of Aberdonians want, which is central Union Street at least reopened to buses and taxis.

What is the point of pedestrianising an area which frankly, apart from Primark, has no shops?

Willie Young should be a reminder to Ms Laing what becomes of Aberdeen city councillors who get above their station.

Steve Cunningham, Turnberry Crescent, Aberdeen.

