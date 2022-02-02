Readers’ letters: Drivers aren’t ‘ignoring’ Union Street bus gate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Drivers aren’t ‘ignoring’ Union Street bus gate

By P&J readers
February 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cars go through the bus gate on the corner of Union Street and Market Street.
Sir, — When researching how to appeal a fine for going through a bus gate on Union Street, I found an article by Emma Morrice: 757 drivers fined for “ignoring” bus gate.

Even the headline assumes culpability on the part of the drivers, who now number in thousands, many of whom I assume are your readers. I did not ignore the bus gate. I was only aware of it at the point where I had to go through it or do a U-turn. I have also returned as a pedestrian and taken photos of the completely inadequate and contradicting signage. If it is confusing to a pedestrian, a driver who has to make split-second decisions to drive safely has no chance.

I believe the P&J could find a bigger and more balanced story if it had sought feedback from those fined. There are several threads on Facebook. Sadly most people pay as there is a discount if you admit you were at fault. I can’t in all honesty do that. If drivers were truly deliberately flouting the restriction, it would follow that there would be a similar scale of fines on the King Street bus lanes (which are clearly marked and where drivers are given time to react).

I would like the question to be addressed — does the council really want drivers to stop driving through the gate, given the lucrative revenue stream, and if they do, have they asked themselves why so many people are “ignoring” this lane and not others elsewhere in the city? I have been fined in the past for accidentally using a bus lane at the wrong time — I accepted responsibility — but this leaves a bitter taste.

Kris Orskov.

Who is arrogant and bumbling?

Sir, — George Emslie (Letters, January 28) seems very angry and maybe a bit worried about Scotland’s journey towards the reality and normality of self-governance.

He may have missed the news from the UK over the last couple of years, but a straw poll conducted today in my kitchen and living room showed a different story to his.

When presented with his pejorative adjectives, nine out 10 Scots thought that “arrogant, bungling, tyranny and power mad” described the Westminster government, not the Scottish Government.

Time for a wee lie-down and a reality check maybe?

Peter E. Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

Wind decision shows disdain

Sir, — It was with dismay that I read of the Scottish Government decision this week to approve the Strathrory wind farm near Alness, and in doing so overturn the Highland Council decision not to approve it (Press and Journal, January 27).

This is a disgraceful act by the Scottish Government on two counts, for it undermines a fundamental tenet of local government, and is a shocking display of arrogance and disdain towards the people of the Highlands. This is yet another example of the Scottish Government riding roughshod over the Highland Council and the wishes of many people in Caithness and Sutherland.

This action by the Scottish Government proves that its draft Onshore Wind Policy Statement — which includes the following statement: “the Scottish Government’s view that onshore wind development should be compatible with the interests and protection of Scotland’s environment and residents” — is not worth the paper it is written on.

One only has to look at the wind farm map of the Highlands to see that there is a massive concentration of wind farms in the Sutherland and Caithness area. Yet those responsible in the Scottish Government continue to be blind to this and seem to have no strategic overview.

What makes this decision especially difficult to understand is that the UK is already unable to use all of the wind energy it produces and is having to make constraint payments to the energy companies when they are NOT generating power. For the Highland area alone, this figure already exceeds £262 million — which the public pay through taxes and their energy bills.

By this action, the Scottish Government, rather than easing the financial burden on hard-pressed families, have caused this burden to increase.

Graham Bruce, Culrain, Sutherland.

