Coeliac mum-of-two launches successful Aberdeen home baking business The Alexander Bakery

After finding out she was coeliac and intolerant to dairy five years ago, Ciara Simpson never envisioned that after spending nearly two years at home during a pandemic she’d be running her own baking business.

But that is exactly what the mum-of-two who lives in Cults, Aberdeen, has done.

Launching The Alexander Bakery in September 2021, it was being at home and baking with her now seven-year-old daughter, Molly, that made Ciara realise she could potentially make a business out of two of her favourite hobbies.

A keen baker and an even more enthusiastic artist, the creative was inspired to bring delicious bakes to those who also have dietary requirements and struggle to find enjoyable bakes.

Starting The Alexander Bakery

After struggling for years to find sweet treats that hit the mark, Ciara can now enjoy a range of bakes after developing a variety of her own recipes.

She said: “During lockdown there wasn’t much to do. We were shielding as my daughter has a complex medical condition so we did lots of things at home and she loved the two of us baking.

“I’d baked in the past but we did it all the time and my skills grew doing it so much. Being coeliac and dairy-free I’ve struggled to find cakes that taste like gluten and dairy products.

“For special occasions I’d always end up with the shop bought dry cake or one random cupcake and everyone else would have this amazing designed cake.

“My products are as close, or as much as they can be, to the ‘real deal’. I’ve had so many people say how impressed they are with the products as they are just as good, if better, than the full dairy or gluten versions.

“With the growing vegan population there’s so many more products out there that cater to dietary requirements. They all have alternatives even for decorating. Five years ago that wasn’t so easy.”

What does she make?

With everything made to order, Ciara, whose business is a nod to her maiden name, Alexander, prides herself on being a perfectionist and has thus far primarily focused on sweet treats.

From personalised cakes to cupcakes, brownies and biscuits, cookie cakes and more, those with a sweet tooth can pick from a selection of goodies that are all made to order.

With her artistic flair Ciara has created designs themed around The Grinch, 101 Dalmatians and Aberdeen Football Club to name a few.

“I did art throughout school and there’s artists and architects in my family. It seemed logical to bring together two of my passions and I feel like it has been really therapeutic. I love designing cakes.

“Around holiday seasons like Halloween, Christmas, New Year and so on, it is really busy. Some of my Valentine’s dates were sold out in January. I can sell 300 cupcakes around these times. I did six big cakes at Christmas, too.

“I give myself two days to make cakes. With gluten-free sponge the most important thing is chilling it. I am a perfectionist so I need to be happy with everything I put out.

“To begin with I had core flavours for the cupcakes, and all the other flavours I have added I’ve had recommendations for.”

The starting price for a box of six cupcakes is £15 and Ciara says the most expensive personalised cake she has made to date was £170.

Her postal brownies and biscuits have been sent all across the UK and Ireland and postage is around £3 to £4 with the brownies costing £20 for six.

There are four flavours including triple chocolate, chocolate fudge, marshmallow and chocolate and chocolate and raspberry to choose from.

What’s next?

But what is next for The Alexander Bakery, which, at just four months old has already gained an array of loyal, regular customers?

“It gives me a great work and life balance as I work on the bakes when my children are at school, and then when I pick them up I can concentrate on them.

“I would love to have my own kitchen space to make more products, but for now I am happy being at home and supporting my family while doing something for myself.”

Customers can order from The Alexander Bakery on Facebook or Instagram, or Ciara can also be contacted on 07792 477576.

