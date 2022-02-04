Readers’ letters: Airport drop-off fee rise is the right move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Airport drop-off fee rise is the right move

By EE readers
February 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
The drop-off fee at Aberdeen International Airport has increased.
I READ with interest the £1 increase on drop-off charges at Aberdeen Airport.

I for one support the charge. The lady who was charged £10 for 15 minutes is the very reason there are charges!

To stop people “parking” for longer periods whilst awaiting arriving passengers and hogging the drop-off areas.

The idea of the drop is exactly that, to drop people off and allow traffic through without gridlocking the area with cars parking for longer periods of time.

If you do what is required then it costs £4, stay longer then it is costly!

Aviation was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, yet Aberdeen had to keep going to support the oil industry when other airports had to scale right back their operations.

The airport needs to be kept alive and charging for the drop-off is one way of generating revenue for projects.

Everything in this world costs money, parking in the city is no different to applying a drop-off charge at the airport.

A Forsyth

Keep the fireplaces

Aberdeenshire Council is apparently going to rip out fireplaces in an area which experiences some of the lowest winter temperatures in Scotland – Braemar – and replace them with electric heating.

The council should do a rethink, because with the recent storm power outages, tenants should have a heating back-up.

Also, have the council costed the fireplace and hearth removal, redecoration, and the disruption?

Would the chimneys be sealed off? If so, I think this would require some sort of damp proofing, or airflow to keep dry.

The council would do better to renovate some of the empty housing stock on their lists.

JH

