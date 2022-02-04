Readers’ letters: Airport drop-off fee rise is the right move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I READ with interest the £1 increase on drop-off charges at Aberdeen Airport.

I for one support the charge. The lady who was charged £10 for 15 minutes is the very reason there are charges!

To stop people “parking” for longer periods whilst awaiting arriving passengers and hogging the drop-off areas.

The idea of the drop is exactly that, to drop people off and allow traffic through without gridlocking the area with cars parking for longer periods of time.

If you do what is required then it costs £4, stay longer then it is costly!

Aviation was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, yet Aberdeen had to keep going to support the oil industry when other airports had to scale right back their operations.

The airport needs to be kept alive and charging for the drop-off is one way of generating revenue for projects.

Everything in this world costs money, parking in the city is no different to applying a drop-off charge at the airport.

A Forsyth

Keep the fireplaces

Aberdeenshire Council is apparently going to rip out fireplaces in an area which experiences some of the lowest winter temperatures in Scotland – Braemar – and replace them with electric heating.

The council should do a rethink, because with the recent storm power outages, tenants should have a heating back-up.

Also, have the council costed the fireplace and hearth removal, redecoration, and the disruption?

Would the chimneys be sealed off? If so, I think this would require some sort of damp proofing, or airflow to keep dry.

The council would do better to renovate some of the empty housing stock on their lists.

JH